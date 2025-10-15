Home / Industry / News / Hitachi Energy to invest ₹2,000 cr in Chennai innovation centre expansion

The Switzerland-based firm will invest ₹2,000 crore to expand its Global Technology and Innovation Centre in Chennai, creating 3,000 high-value technology jobs

Hitachi technology
Hitachi Energy’s existing Global Technology and Innovation Centre spans 300,000 sq ft, including 50,000 sq ft of dedicated laboratory space.
Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:02 PM IST
Switzerland-based Hitachi Energy Technology Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Energy Ltd, on Wednesday announced fresh investments of ₹2,000 crore in Chennai as part of the expansion of its Global Technology and Innovation Centre.
 
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met the company’s top leadership to finalise the next phase of expansion in the state. “A proposed investment of up to ₹2,000 crore will create up to 3,000 new jobs — and these are all high-value, high-paying, hi-tech jobs,” said state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa.
 
Chennai hub drives global projects 
Hitachi Energy’s existing Global Technology and Innovation Centre spans 300,000 sq ft, including 50,000 sq ft of dedicated laboratory space. It houses over 2,500 energy transition technologists holding post-doctorate, doctorate and postgraduate degrees specialising in grid automation, transformers, high-voltage systems, and grid integration.
 
Designed as a self-sufficient infrastructure, the centre supports end-to-end business models catering to diverse segments. “The centre in Chennai is already Hitachi Energy’s largest global hub, with around 3,000 engineers driving over 1,000 projects across 46 countries. In just two years, they are already expanding, which highlights the mass talent availability in Tamil Nadu,” Rajaa said.
 
He added that with Tamil Nadu accounting for over 15 per cent of doctorates and 11 per cent of postgraduates in India, the state is gaining prominence as an innovation and research and development hub.
 
Boost to Tamil Nadu’s R&D ecosystem 
“Every reinvestment and expansion is a testament to Tamil Nadu’s unmatched talent and pro-business environment under the leadership of our chief minister,” Rajaa said.
 
The centre consolidates Hitachi Energy’s diverse engineering and R&D capabilities under one roof. It executes over 1,000 projects a year across 40 countries, covering competencies such as engineering, project management, tendering, supply chain management, customer service, marketing, cyber security, commissioning, system studies and remote services.
 
The company said the centre’s expertise underpins projects for Hitachi Energy entities worldwide, reinforcing its role as a strategic global hub for innovation and technology development.

Topics :Industry NewsChennaiforeign investment

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

