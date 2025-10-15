Hitachi Energy to invest ₹2,000 cr in Chennai innovation centre expansion

Chennai hub drives global projects

Hitachi Energy’s existing Global Technology and Innovation Centre spans 300,000 sq ft, including 50,000 sq ft of dedicated laboratory space. It houses over 2,500 energy transition technologists holding post-doctorate, doctorate and postgraduate degrees specialising in grid automation, transformers, high-voltage systems, and grid integration.

Designed as a self-sufficient infrastructure, the centre supports end-to-end business models catering to diverse segments. “The centre in Chennai is already Hitachi Energy’s largest global hub, with around 3,000 engineers driving over 1,000 projects across 46 countries. In just two years, they are already expanding, which highlights the mass talent availability in Tamil Nadu,” Rajaa said.

He added that with Tamil Nadu accounting for over 15 per cent of doctorates and 11 per cent of postgraduates in India, the state is gaining prominence as an innovation and research and development hub.

Boost to Tamil Nadu’s R&D ecosystem