TASE Global acquires US aerospace firm Joined Alloys for Rs 106 crore

Trusted Aerospace Engineering (TASE Global), based in Chennai, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Joined Alloys, a leading US-based firm specialising in aerospace manufacturing, special processes, and sheet metal fabrication and product development, for Rs 106 crore.

TASE Global is a diversified manufacturing and technology group with operations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The company specialises in precision manufacturing of components and providing solutions for aerospace, medical, and industrial applications. It currently has factories in the US and India, along with offices in Portugal and France.

Joined Alloys’ aerospace capabilities

Joined Alloys, based in Arizona, is known for its precision expertise in complex aerospace components, sub-assemblies and assemblies, and specialised capabilities in brazing, heat treatment, vacuum brazing, non-destructive testing (NDT), and sheet metal fabrication. It has served leading clients across regulated industries for over two decades, including the US Department of Defense (DoD).

Expanding footprint in North America With existing facilities in India and the US, this acquisition marks a strategic milestone in TASE Global's expansion in the North American market, reinforcing its commitment to building a world-class manufacturing and assembly platform with global reach. The deal adds two factories of Joined Alloys to its manufacturing capacity. The acquisition enables TASE to expand its operations into precision metal assembly. The company also plans to establish these capabilities in India. Leadership views on the acquisition Sankararaman Vaidyanathan, chairman, TASE Global, said, "Joined Alloys brings a legacy of technical excellence, strong client relationships, and a culture of integrity that aligns with our own. The acquisition is a part of our forward integration process that unlocks synergies in aerospace manufacturing, defence, and medical applications, allowing us to pursue more ambitious projects across industries. TASE Global shall be an end-to-end strategic partner to large Tier 1 players."

“Currently, both companies generate revenue of $32 million. Next year, both combined will generate $45 million, and in three years, TASE will reach $100 million,” he added. Joseph Yockey, co-founder of Joined Alloys and an aerospace veteran with four decades of experience, has been appointed CEO of TASE Global Americas. “Joining forces with TASE Global opens up new vistas for our team and our clients. Leveraging TASE’s international network and advanced technologies will help our clients get even greater value and innovation. The new entity will be heavily focused on the North American market yet will also be looking to expand its footprint globally,” Yockey said.