Holi sales surge as qcom and ecommerce firms see strong festive demand

“The shift towards ‘just-in-time shopping’ was reflected in purchases across Holi colours, pichkaris, sweets and ice cubes. While metros such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata remained strong, the high participation from non-metro cities like Jamshedpur, Surat, Guwahati, Siliguri, Visakhapatnam, Vadodara, Durgapur, Varanasi and Nashik underscored the rising demand for instant, value-driven shopping,” a Flipkart spokesperson said.
Amazon, too, reported strong festive momentum across qcom and e-commerce verticals. On qcom sales, it said: “Through Amazon Now we are delivering thousands of last-minute Holi essentials to customers across parts of Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru within minutes. From water balloons and gulaal to water guns and pichkaris, along with festive favourites like gujiya, customers are relying on fast and convenient deliveries along with special offers this Holi.”