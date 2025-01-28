Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Housing prices to moderate at 3-4% in FY26 on high base effect: Ind-Ra

Ind-Ra expects property prices to increase 5-6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2024-25 fiscal, then moderate to 3-4 per cent YoY for 2025-26, due to base effects and new launches

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.
Ind-Ra has maintained a neutral outlook for the residential real estate sector for the next fiscal. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
Housing prices are likely to rise 3-4 per cent next fiscal on high base effect and better supply, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

The rating agency expects the housing price rise to taper in the 2025-26 financial year.

Ind-Ra expects property prices to increase 5-6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2024-25 fiscal, then moderate to 3-4 per cent YoY for 2025-26, due to base effects and new launches.

Prices surged 21 per cent YoY in 2023-24 with old stock cleared and existing inventory largely liquidated, the agency said.

Ind-Ra has maintained a neutral outlook for the residential real estate sector for the next fiscal.

"Growth in bookings is likely to reduce significantly due to the high base, high prices and a likely slowdown in the luxury segment," it said.

The residential real estate market is expected to register a strong performance in 2024-25, where the sales growth will be around 17 per cent YoY in terms of area sold (square feet of area sold) and around 15 per cent in terms of units sold for the top eight real estate clusters. This growth will be largely driven by the premium and luxury segment sales.

"FY26 is likely to see continued positive growth in bookings, although at a slower pace due to the base effect and moderation in affordability. Among the top eight cities, the National Capital Region, Bengaluru, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are likely to remain relatively resilient in bookings, except for the luxury segment," said Mahaveer Shankarlal Jain, Director, Corporate Ratings, Ind-Ra.

Developers might continue to experience positive growth in collections and operating cash flows, leading to a sustained strong balance sheet, Jain added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :housingIndia Ratingshousing sector

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

