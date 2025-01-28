Tata Projects to complete Micron's semiconductor plant in Ahmedabad by 2025

Tata Projects announced on Tuesday that construction of US chipmaker Micron Technology’s semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Sanand, near Ahmedabad, will be completed by the end of 2025.

According to Amit Agrawal, project director at Tata Projects , 60 per cent of the work for this facility — the first of its kind in India — has already been completed. The remaining work is expected to be completed by December this year.

One of the largest back-end semiconductor plants

The plant is being built on 50 acres in the Sanand industrial area. Construction began in July 2023. This Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) facility will be one of the largest back-end semiconductor plants in the world, with 3,500 workers currently involved in its construction.

“An ATMP facility is essentially a backend fab facility where testing, packaging and marking of semiconductors are carried out. This is perhaps the largest back-end semiconductor fab unit in the world. So far, 60 per cent of work has been completed on Phase-1 with the help of a total workforce of 3,500,” Agrawal told journalists.

“We will hand over this facility to Micron by December 2025 after finishing civil work, mechanical, electrical and plumbing work along with engineering-related tasks as per the designs given by Micron. The final call to commence the plant will be taken by Micron,” he said.

In June 2023, the Gujarat government signed a $2.75 billion agreement with Micron for this project. Once operational, the facility is expected to create 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs.

India’s semiconductor boom to create jobs

As India focuses on becoming a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing, the industry is projected to create one million jobs across various sectors by 2026, according to a report by talent solutions company NLB Services.

This includes approximately 300,000 jobs in chip fabrication, 200,000 in ATMP roles, and more in chip design, software development, and supply chain management. The report highlights the growing need for skilled workers such as engineers, technicians, and specialists in areas like quality control and materials engineering to support India's semiconductor goals.

[With inputs from PTI]