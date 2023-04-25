Home / Industry / News / I&B ministry may begin independent review of C-band allocation plans

I&B ministry may begin independent review of C-band allocation plans

DoT wants large chunks of key radio frequencies to be allocated to 5G, 6G

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
I&B ministry may begin independent review of C-band allocation plans

Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B ministry) may launch its review of the government’s plan to potentially reserve the crucial C-band of radio frequencies for 5G and 6G telecommunication (telecom) use, said officials.
While the incumbent broadcasting operators have warned that the plan will leave “precious little spectrum” for broadcasting services, telecom service providers (TSPs) have pressed hard for getting access to the C-band.
In multiple letters to the I&B ministry over the past month, the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has said the industry would be left with precious little spectrum for broadcasting services if the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) further allocates the scant C-band for 5G.

i&b ministry Telecom department

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

