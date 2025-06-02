IATO urges govt to set up ₹1,000 cr board to boost foreign tourist inflow

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an immediate budgetary allocation of ₹1,000 crore under the Incredible India campaign, as well as the formation of an India Tourism Board under the PM’s leadership to increase foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in the country.

ALSO READ: Indian tourism sector to contribute 10% to India's GDP by 2030: Shekhawat This request follows IATO’s repeated concerns over India’s slow recovery in FTA numbers compared to 2019 levels. As the apex body for inbound tour operators, IATO collaborates with the government and other hospitality stakeholders on policy matters related to FTAs. The association said these measures are crucial with the upcoming tourist season just months away and could help boost inbound tourism in the current financial year.

According to the India Tourism Data Compendium 2024, 9.52 million FTAs were recorded in 2023 as part of an ongoing recovery. In comparison, 10.93 million FTAs were recorded in 2019, before the pandemic. “When global trade is facing unprecedented disruptions due to tariff wars and geopolitical shifts, tourism exports remain unaffected by such constraints,” said IATO President Ravi Gosain in a statement. “Unlike goods, India’s tourism export—foreign tourists spending in India—is non-tariff based and brings direct foreign exchange earnings into the country. This makes inbound tourism a stable, sustainable, and immediate contributor to India’s current account, foreign exchange reserves, employment generation, and overall trade balance. Yet, regretfully, the country is lagging in efforts to attract foreign tourists.”