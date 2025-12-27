Australia's advisory against rabies vaccine over-cautious: Manufacturer

Days after Australia issued an advisory against counterfeit rabies vaccine in India, a public sector manufacturer of the vaccine 'Abhayrab' clarified that the concern revolves around a specific batch identified in January 2025, and did not merit a blanket warning against it.

The vaccine manufacturer, the Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), said the advisory in its present form has the potential to create anxiety and mistrust among the public and healthcare practitioners. It asked the Australian government to consider reviewing its advisory.

Around a week ago, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) said Australian travellers who have been administered the anti-rabies vaccine Abhayrab in India after November 1, 2023, should consider the vaccination invalid and initiate a new course of vaccination.

The IIL has written to ATAGI, strongly refuting the "over-cautionary and misplaced reference" to a batch of vaccine manufactured in March 2024, and said it had proactively identified a packaging anomaly in one specific batch in January 2025, notified Indian regulators and law enforcement agencies, lodged a formal complaint, and worked closely with authorities to ensure swift action. "The counterfeiting incident that has been mentioned involves Abhayrab, Batch No. KA24014 (manufacturing date: March 2024; expiry date: February 2027) was identified by us in early January 2025. This represents the first such incident in IIL's vaccine history," said the letter sent on December 25.

It further said that the Drugs Control Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, issued an advisory/notification on March 23, 2025, which was specific to Batch No. KA24014. This advisory was publicly available and was subsequently referenced by your office when issuing guidance for Australian travellers visiting India, the IIL pointed out in the letter. "We would like to inform you that Abhayrab, Batch No. KA24014, manufactured by us, was distributed across various regions of India through our authorised distribution channels, and no market complaints were reported in relation to this batch. "This goes on to affirm the quality and efficacy of our vaccine, when procured from our authorised channels. There is no instance of any other counterfeit batch in the market beyond Batch No. KA24014," the IIL stressed.

It represented an "isolated incident", and the "counterfeit batch is no longer available on the shelves", the vaccine manufacturer has clarified. The IIL said the ATAGI advisory in its present form has the potential to create anxiety and mistrust among the general public and healthcare practitioners, and asked it to consider reviewing it. "We humbly request your good office to urgently consider reviewing the advisory notification, in the interest of preventing potential complications in interpretations by healthcare practitioners and mitigating any negative impact on public trust in vaccines, particularly given the general public's limited awareness of technical details," the letter stated.