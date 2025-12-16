IFFCO yet to submit nano urea evaluation report, sales lag production

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has not submitted any evaluation report on the adoption of nano urea despite the fertiliser being in the market for over four years, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Responding to a written query by BJP MP Narhari Amin from Gujarat, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said IFFCO has not sent any evaluation report regarding the adoption of nano urea. Meanwhile, sales of the product continue to lag behind production, with 2.49 crore bottles remaining unsold since its launch in February 2021.

Since the launch, total 14.11 crore bottles (500 ml each) of nano urea have been produced nationwide up to November 30, 2025. During the same period, 11.62 crore bottles have been sold across the country, she said in the Rajya Sabha.

In the current fiscal (2025-26), production stood at 1.67 crore bottles till November 30, while sales were lower at 1.38 crore bottles. However, in 2024-25, sales outpaced production significantly, with 2.07 crore bottles sold against production of just 90 lakh bottles, as per the data placed before Parliament. In 2022-23, sales remained lower at 3.26 crore bottles compared to production of 4.75 crore bottles. Similarly, in 2021-22, sales were at 2.15 crore bottles against production of 2.90 crore bottles. With no evaluation report from IFFCO, the government has initiated multiple independent studies to assess the efficacy of nano urea. An MoU was signed between the National Productivity Council and the Department of Fertilisers on March 5, 2024, to undertake a study titled "Evaluating the Efficacy, Utility and Impact of Nano Urea in Comparison to Conventional Urea." A Phase-II study under the same MoU was signed on November 14, 2025, to evaluate the extent of replacement of conventional urea by nano urea.