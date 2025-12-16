Home / Industry / News / IFFCO yet to submit nano urea evaluation report, sales lag production

A Phase-II study under the same MoU was signed on November 14, 2025, to evaluate the extent of replacement of conventional urea by nano urea

Nano Urea
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has not submitted any evaluation report on the adoption of nano urea despite the fertiliser being in the market for over four years, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Responding to a written query by BJP MP Narhari Amin from Gujarat, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said IFFCO has not sent any evaluation report regarding the adoption of nano urea. Meanwhile, sales of the product continue to lag behind production, with 2.49 crore bottles remaining unsold since its launch in February 2021.

Since the launch, total 14.11 crore bottles (500 ml each) of nano urea have been produced nationwide up to November 30, 2025. During the same period, 11.62 crore bottles have been sold across the country, she said in the Rajya Sabha.

In the current fiscal (2025-26), production stood at 1.67 crore bottles till November 30, while sales were lower at 1.38 crore bottles. However, in 2024-25, sales outpaced production significantly, with 2.07 crore bottles sold against production of just 90 lakh bottles, as per the data placed before Parliament.

In 2022-23, sales remained lower at 3.26 crore bottles compared to production of 4.75 crore bottles. Similarly, in 2021-22, sales were at 2.15 crore bottles against production of 2.90 crore bottles.

With no evaluation report from IFFCO, the government has initiated multiple independent studies to assess the efficacy of nano urea.

An MoU was signed between the National Productivity Council and the Department of Fertilisers on March 5, 2024, to undertake a study titled "Evaluating the Efficacy, Utility and Impact of Nano Urea in Comparison to Conventional Urea."  A Phase-II study under the same MoU was signed on November 14, 2025, to evaluate the extent of replacement of conventional urea by nano urea.

Additionally, an MoU was signed with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on November 3, 2025, for a network project on nano urea evaluation, funded jointly by fertiliser PSUs and cooperatives. The five-year project is being implemented across various agricultural universities and research institutes.

ICAR has also initiated a separate project for 2024-26, funded by the Indian Council for Fertilizers and Fertilizer Technology Research, to evaluate the impact of nano fertilisers on crop growth, soil health and nutrient uptake across different agro-ecological zones.

The minister informed that no financial assistance is provided by the Centre for nano urea. However, the Gujarat government is providing financial assistance to farmers for purchasing nano fertiliser - 50 per cent of the total cost to general category farmers and 75 per cent to SC and ST farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

