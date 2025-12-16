CCI recovered 46% of ₹2,888 cr penalty in last 3 years: Annual report

The Competition Commission of India in the last three years levied a penalty of Rs 2,888 crore on companies, recovering 46 per cent of the total amount, its annual report showed. However, in 2024-25, only 0.23 per cent of the penalty was recovered by the antitrust regulator since the most significant penalty of Rs 213.14 crore imposed on Meta for abusing its dominant position through WhatsApp’s 2021 Privacy Policy was stayed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

In the last financial year, the CCI realised a total penalty of Rs 0.50 crore from two entities, including India Business Excellence Fund-IV and Goldman Sachs (India) Alternative Investment Management Private Limited. These penalties were levied under Section 43A of the Competition Act, which comes into play when a party fails to comply with the Commission’s directions or orders, or fails to provide the required information.

So far, the CCI has received only one settlement and one commitment application, which are still under process. Companies can, without admission of guilt, opt for the settlement or commitment option and provide a full and true disclosure of facts in respect of the alleged contraventions of the Act. While the option of offering a commitment scheme is open to a company only till 45 days after a prima facie order for investigation is passed by the CCI, a company can opt for a settlement after the investigation report has been filed by the Director General, CCI. The latter would require the company to pay up a settlement amount, which could extend up to the maximum amount of penalty under the Act. For commitment, however, no amount has to be paid except the application fee.