IIT Madras study: PEM electrolysers can cut power use in green hydrogen

IIT Madras researchers say proton exchange membrane electrolysers can improve efficiency versus alkaline systems and that design choices can reshape lifecycle emissions and material needs for scale-up

IIT Madras, IIT-M
The study also emphasises the importance of standardising green hydrogen classification | Photo: X@iitmadras
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
As India moves ahead with an ambitious target to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have found that a type of electrolyser called a proton exchange membrane (PEM) system can deliver higher efficiency than traditional alkaline systems widely used in India.
 
PEM electrolysers typically reduce specific electricity consumption by roughly 10–15 per cent compared with conventional alkaline units at similar operating conditions, corresponding to a relative efficiency improvement of around 8–12 percentage points on a lower heating value (LHV) basis. “In practical system terms, this often translates to about 5–8 kWh less electricity per kilogram of hydrogen produced for PEM compared with standard industrial alkaline plants,” said Satyanarayanan Seshadri, head of The Energy Consortium, IIT Madras.
 
Launched in January 2023, India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030. The mission also seeks to increase domestic production of electrolysers — special machines that use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.
 
Key findings of the IIT Madras study indicate that different configurations of PEM electrolysers yield significantly varying environmental impacts. For instance, coating the bipolar plates with electrocatalysts increases the lifetime and operational efficiency of the electrolyser. Although this increases emissions during manufacturing, the hydrogen produced is significantly cleaner over the system’s lifetime, demonstrating that careful technology selection is critical for sustainable scale-up.
 
Peter Waiyaki, research scholar, IIT Madras, said: “Our research focuses on a type of electrolyser called a proton exchange membrane (PEM) system. The PEM electrolysers are more efficient than traditional alkaline systems and are well-suited for producing large quantities of hydrogen, making them ideal for India’s plans to scale up clean energy production.”
 
India is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and aims to generate 50 per cent of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. Green hydrogen — a clean fuel produced from renewable energy — can play a central role in reducing emissions from sectors that are traditionally difficult to decarbonise, such as industry, transport and buildings.
 
By providing a low-emission and versatile energy carrier, green hydrogen can strengthen energy security, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and support the country’s sustainable development goals.
 
“Our research provides a comprehensive roadmap for expanding green hydrogen production in India. By understanding the environmental and material implications of different technologies, we can make informed choices that ensure both efficiency and sustainability,” Seshadri said. “This study highlights the critical link between technology selection and environmental outcomes, which will be essential for policymakers and industry as India scales up its hydrogen sector.”
 
The study also emphasises the importance of standardising green hydrogen classification. Variations in technology result in hydrogen with differing emission footprints, even when all hydrogen is produced from renewable energy. The research proposes a tiered classification system — “platinum”, “gold”, “silver” and “bronze” — to clearly communicate the environmental quality of hydrogen, providing transparency for policymakers, investors and industry stakeholders.
 
The study also provides guidance for securing critical raw materials required for PEM electrolysers, helping mitigate supply risks and ensuring India’s green hydrogen infrastructure can grow reliably. The research lays the foundation for future studies, including improved life cycle data, more detailed assessments of production pathways and analyses of material availability.

Topics :IIT MadrashydrogenGreen energy

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

