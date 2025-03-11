IIHL's Rs 5,600 crore payment paves way for Reliance Capital acquisition

IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), the Mauritius-based holding firm, has made a payment of Rs 5,600 crore to lenders on Monday for the acquisition of Reliance Capital, paving the way for the deal’s completion by Thursday, Ashok Hinduja, chairman, IIHL, said on Tuesday.

The payment comes ahead of a scheduled hearing on March 12 at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai. In an earlier hearing, the NCLT had instructed lenders and the monitoring committee to resolve all procedural formalities by March 12 to facilitate the ownership transfer.

Speaking to TV media, Hinduja said the Reliance Capital transaction will be completed by Thursday.

“IndusInd Bank will only act as a distributor for Reliance Capital insurance products, and all commercial terms between the bank and Reliance Capital will be based on an arm’s length basis,” Hinduja said. IIHL has also injected Rs 2,750 crore into Reliance Capital as equity funding for the transaction. After Reliance Capital went into bankruptcy, IIHL made the winning bid to acquire the company with an offer of Rs 9,650 crore. An email sent to IIHL did not elicit any response. With the acquisition of Reliance Capital, IIHL will gain access to two insurance joint ventures and plans to sell insurance products via IndusInd Bank branches.

In an earlier interview, Ashok Hinduja had indicated plans to list IIHL on global stock exchanges at a valuation of $40 billion within five years. With its acquisition of Reliance Capital—a core investment company—IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) gains control of 42 entities, the most significant among them being Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, Reliance Securities, and Reliance Asset Reconstruction. IIHL’s total acquisition cost for Reliance Capital amounts to Rs 9,861 crore, funded through Rs 7,300 crore in debt raised from Barclays and 360 One, alongside Rs 2,750 crore in equity. The firm has also injected an additional Rs 200 crore into Reliance General Insurance as capital.