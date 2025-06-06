Home / Industry / News / Incentives for minerals recycling in final stages of approval: Govt report

Incentives for minerals recycling in final stages of approval: Govt report

The scheme, which will includes lithium-ion batteries, will give capex subsidy to eligible recyclers, according to the document shared with reporters

critical minerals
India is planning to launch incentives for the recycling of 24 critical minerals this year, including lithium and cobalt. Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
India's incentive scheme for recycling of critical minerals is in the final stages of getting approvals, as the country strives to meet its clean energy goals, according to a mines ministry government document.

The scheme, which will includes lithium-ion batteries, will give capex subsidy to eligible recyclers, according to the document shared with reporters at an event.

India is planning to launch incentives for the recycling of 24 critical minerals this year, including lithium and cobalt, Reuters reported in April.

 

 

Topics :Metals & mineralsmineralsrecycling

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

