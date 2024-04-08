Home / Industry / News / India becomes net importer of finished steel in FY23-24, shows govt data

India becomes net importer of finished steel in FY23-24, shows govt data

The world's second-biggest crude steel producer remains a bright spot globally with robust demand from its construction and automotive sectors

The country imported 8.3 million metric tons of finished steel between April and March
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India was a net importer of finished steel during the 2023/24 financial year that ended on March 31, according to provisional government data seen by Reuters on Monday.
 
The country imported 8.3 million metric tons of finished steel between April and March, up 38.1 per cent from a year earlier, the data showed.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India's steel mills have called for government interventions and safeguard measures against surging imports. However, the federal Ministry of Steel has resisted calls for curbs, citing strong local demand.
 
The world's second-biggest crude steel producer remains a bright spot globally with robust demand from its construction and automotive sectors.
 
Steel consumption in India jumped 13.4 per cent to 136 million metric tons during the period, reflecting buoyant demand for the alloy in one of the world's fastest-growing economies.
 
India's steel demand is likely to stay strong as the government expects economic growth will outpace the global economy in the next fiscal year.
 
During 2023/24, India's finished steel exports were at 7.5 million metric tons during 2023/24, up 11.5 per cent on year. Crude steel output stood at 143.6 million metric tons, up 12.9 per cent from a year earlier, data showed.
 
Finished steel output during 2023/24 was 138.5 million metric tons, up 12.4 per cent on year, data showed.
 

Also Read

National Dentist's Day 2024: Date, History, Importance and How to Celebrate

FIH Women's Pro League: Indian hockey team matches, timing, live streaming

Death Stranding Director's Cut arriving on select Apple devices on Jan 31

Amid increased consumption in India, IEX's electricity volume up 21%

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Average CEO compensation in India up 40% as compared to pre-Covid: Survey

Realme eyes top spot in Rs 15-25k segment with launch of P series in 2024

Mobile wallet payments in India to surpass Rs 531 trn in 2028: GlobalData

High on SUVs: India records all-time high passenger vehicle sales in FY24

India trails neighbours in transitioning people to non-agricultural jobs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Steel producersSteel growthsteel productionIndian steel productionIndia’s steel exportsSteel consumption

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story