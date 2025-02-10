Firms hire global leaders as talent shortage hits Indian electronics sector

Dixon Technologies is expanding its talent pool by recruiting senior professionals from international markets like Taiwan, Japan, Mexico, and Europe. The company has already onboarded three expatriates from prominent firms such as Wistron Corp and HKC Co, with plans for further hires, according to a report by The Economic Times.

As Indian electronics manufacturers venture into more complex areas like component production, they are intensifying efforts to recruit experienced leaders, including expatriates and Indians with international exposure. This move comes at a time when India’s emerging sector faces a significant talent shortage, especially within leadership roles.

Talent shortage drives recruitment efforts

Xpheno, a specialist talent solutions firm, estimates that leadership talent in India’s electronics industry makes up only 1 per cent of the total white-collar workforce.

Currently, over 80 leadership positions are available in the sector. Major companies like Tata Electronics, Zetwerk, Micromax-owned Bhagwati Products, Epack Durable, Amber Enterprises, CG Semi, L&T Semiconductor, and Syrma SGS are actively recruiting top talent.

The shortage has pushed salaries for leadership roles to rise significantly, with compensation packages ranging from Rs 1.5-2.5 crore per year, excluding ESOPs, according to ABC Consultants. The component ecosystem presents a major growth opportunity that aligns with government goals to boost local manufacturing.

The report quoted Dixon Technologies’ managing director Atul Lall as saying that the potential of this sector can make Indian industries globally competitive through substantial investments. Lall predicts that the demand for skilled talent will grow significantly.

Companies are also focusing on recruiting experienced professionals from international markets, with many actively seeking individuals from the US, APAC, and Europe, where local talent remains scarce, the news report said.

Indian firms strengthen tech leadership

Several companies are taking strategic steps to attract global talent. Kaynes Semicon, for example, has recruited senior executives for its Rs 3,300 crore semiconductor unit in Gujarat.

Suchi Semicon appointed Gunasegaran Archunan as CEO, while Tata Electronics hired executives from Intel, including Reda Masarwa, senior vice-president of construction and facilities, The Economic Times report mentioned.

Zetwerk’s leadership team has expanded with key hires such as Bharat Chopra (ex-Samsung), Kannan Krishnan (ex-Bharat FIH and Nokia), and Josh Foulger (ex-Bharat FIH).

Industry needs more skilled tech leaders

With the rise of automation and other technological advancements in the electronics sector, the demand for skilled tech leaders is at an all-time high.

The report quoted Siddharth Verma, head of executive search at Xpheno, as saying that many experienced leaders from industries like IT services, consulting, software development, and manufacturing sectors such as automotive and industrial machinery are transitioning into the electronics space. This trend reflects the industry's growing need for high-level talent to drive innovation and efficiency.

Govt incentives for local manufacturers

In response to the growing demand for local manufacturing of electronic components, the government is expected to announce a Rs 25,000 crore incentive scheme to reduce reliance on imports, particularly from China, the report said.

Additionally, production-linked incentive schemes for components like ACs and LED lights, along with reduced import duties on various parts, are expected to encourage domestic production and enhance the sector’s value addition. These policies will likely further drive talent recruitment efforts in the industry.