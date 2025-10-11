Home / Industry / News / PM Modi, Anthropic CEO discuss responsible AI; firm plans India expansion

PM Modi, Anthropic CEO discuss responsible AI; firm plans India expansion

"We welcome Anthropic's expansion and look forward to working together to harness AI for growth across key sectors," the prime minister said

PM Modi met Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic
PM Modi met Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, a company dealing in safe AI systems. The company also plans to open an office in Bengaluru next year.

"Glad to meet you. India's vibrant tech ecosystem and talented youth are driving AI innovation that is human-centric and responsible," PM Modi said in a post on X in a response to Amodei.

"We welcome Anthropic's expansion and look forward to working together to harness AI for growth across key sectors," the prime minister said.

Earlier, Amodei said he met Prime Minister Modi to discuss Anthropic's expansion to India, where the use of its product 'Claude Code' has witnessed a five-fold increase since June.

"Today I met with PM @narendramodi to discuss Anthropic's expansion to India - where Claude Code use is up 5x since June. How India deploys AI across critical sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture for over a billion people will be essential in shaping the future of AI," Amodei said.

Anthropic was set up by former OpenAI executives and focuses on building what it describes as "safe" AI systems and counts Google among its backers.

On October 8, Anthropic announced plans to open its first India office in Bengaluru.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI to make telecom networks self-healing, boost services with 6G: DoT Secy

PM Modi meets Qualcomm CEO, discusses India's growth in AI and innovation

Cough syrup deaths: Probe into Coldrif manufacturer exposes TNFDA lapses

AI impact may affect 2 million jobs in India's tech sector: NITI Aayog

Premium

Asian Paints moves Supreme Court against CCI probe into Grasim case

Topics :Narendra ModiArtificial intelligenceIT Industry

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story