India has potential to export 15 mn tonnes coal to its neighbours: Study

India has a potential to export 15 mn tonnes of coal to its neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh, according to a study.

By promoting exports, increasing domestic production, and facilitating import substitution, the country aims to achieve self-reliance, strengthen energy security and support the growth of the coal sector.

"According to a study conducted by IIM Ahmedabad, there may exist potential of exporting 15 MT to the...neighbouring countries," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The country has a capacity to export 8 mn tonnes (MT) of coal to Bangladesh, 3 MT to Myanmar, 2 MT to Nepal and 2 MT to others.