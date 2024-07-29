Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India has potential to export 15 mn tonnes coal to its neighbours: Study

India has a potential to export 15 million tonnes of coal to its neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh, according to a study.

Coal mine, Coal
The country has a capacity to export 8 mn tonnes (MT) of coal to Bangladesh, 3 MT to Myanmar, 2 MT to Nepal and 2 MT to others | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 5:40 PM IST
By promoting exports, increasing domestic production, and facilitating import substitution, the country aims to achieve self-reliance, strengthen energy security and support the growth of the coal sector.

"According to a study conducted by IIM Ahmedabad, there may exist potential of exporting 15 MT to the...neighbouring countries," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The country has a capacity to export 8 mn tonnes (MT) of coal to Bangladesh, 3 MT to Myanmar, 2 MT to Nepal and 2 MT to others.

The increased production and export of coal will lead to economic growth, create jobs and generate revenue for the government.

The government is actively promoting coal exports to capitalise on the growing global demand for fossil fuels. This initiative aims to position the country as a key player in the international coal market, generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the sector.


Topics :coal industryIndia exportsCoal production

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

