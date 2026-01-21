India in same group as US, China in AI development: Ashwini Vaishnaw
India, Vaishnaw said, had been ranked third in Stanford's AI preparedness and penetration rankings and second in the AI talent base rankings
Karnataka holds investment talks with global firms
The Karnataka government officials held a series of high-level meetings with global companies and institutions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, discussing investment opportunities spanning data centres, renewable energy, AI, manufacturing, water infrastructure, education and consumer goods, while assuring policy certainty and full facilitation.
Bharti Enterprises has made cumulative investments of about ₹13,000 crore in Karnataka and expressed interest in setting up a data centre in the State, with discussions covering land availability, water supply and supporting infrastructure, state government officials said.
Andhra CM moots Israeli industrial park
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday proposed establishing an Israeli industrial park in the state during a meeting with the country’s representatives and diplomats at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
In the meeting with Nir Barkat, Minister for Economy and Industry, Israel, Roey Fisher, trade commissioner and Shir Slutzky, head of the Israel Economy and Trade Mission to Switzerland, the Chief Minister proposed that the industrial park could anchor Israeli firms. In addition to this proposal, Naidu also deliberated with the Israeli delegation on opportunities in defence, aerospace and UAV ecosystems.
Adani Group unveils $66 billion Maharashtra investment plan
The Adani Group on Wednesday outlined a $66 billion investment blueprint for Maharashtra, spanning aviation, clean energy, urban infrastructure, digital platforms and advanced manufacturing, as it positioned itself as a long-term partner in the state’s infrastructure-led growth agenda.
Presenting its plans at the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, the conglomerate said the portfolio reflects a shift towards building integrated, future-ready platforms aligned with India’s priorities on energy transition, ease of doing business and manufacturing self-reliance. (PTI)
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 11:01 PM IST