India Inc bets on capex, demand surge after Modi promises GST overhaul

PM Modi's promise of a sweeping GST overhaul aims to lower tax rates, simplify compliance, and modernise the system, spurring growth in sectors like manufacturing, housing, and consumer goods

Industry executives say the potential impact on investment decisions could be significant, particularly in manufacturing, logistics, housing, and consumer goods.
BS Reporters Kolkata/Chennai/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
India’s corporate leaders are betting on a revival in capital spending and consumer demand after Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed today to deliver sweeping goods and services tax reforms by Diwali. The overhaul, described by Modi as a “Diwali gift” during his Independence Day address, aims to lower tax rates, simplify compliance, and modernise the GST system to make it more growth-friendly.
 
Corporate leaders expect the planned revamp to cut levies on daily-use goods, rationalise rates to address inverted duty structures, and move toward a two-slab framework — one standard rate and a lower merit rate for essentials, with special rates for food products. The reforms will focus on easing the tax burden on small industries and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while making compliance less cumbersome through technology-driven measures such as pre-filled returns, faster refund processing, and fully digital registration.
 
Industry executives say the potential impact on investment decisions could be significant, particularly in manufacturing, logistics, housing, and consumer goods.
 
“We applaud the announcement of a comprehensive GST review after eight years, which will reduce the tax burden on consumers and businesses and enhance ease of doing business. The commitment to reduce compliance, eliminate redundant regulations, and create a dedicated reform task force will strengthen India's position as a global manufacturing hub. We endorse the PM's vision of producing world-class quality products at competitive costs, and the industry assures its commitment to realising this goal,” said Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President of FICCI. 
 
Satyakam Arya, MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said the simplified GST would reduce operating costs across the vehicle value chain and stimulate demand for trucks and buses. “The proposed reforms will further strengthen our ability to invest in advanced, efficient technologies, create more local jobs, and enhance India’s role as a competitive global manufacturing hub,” Arya said, adding that a stable tax framework would support long-term capacity expansion.
 
In real estate, Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Delhi-based Signature Global (India) Ltd, said the reforms could help rationalise input prices, improve cash flows, and make housing more affordable for buyers. “Long-term clarity on tax rates will enable the real estate sector to plan projects with greater confidence and better cater to the evolving needs of homebuyers,” Aggarwal said.
 
Corporate advisors say moving to a two-rate GST structure would align India with advanced economies, reduce classification disputes, and encourage compliance. “Reduction in GST rates will contribute to price reductions, which will lead to increased consumption,” said M.S. Mani, partner at Deloitte India. “However, the absence of anti-profiteering provisions now would make it incumbent on businesses to self-regulate and pass on the reductions to the consumers.”
 
The GST overhaul comes as the government seeks to accelerate growth to achieve its goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. Economists say a simpler, investment-friendly tax regime could bolster both domestic and foreign investment, providing a tailwind to manufacturing and exports at a time when global trade remains under pressure.
 
“This is more than just a policy shift; it’s a signal of confidence in India’s consumption story," said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer at Dabur India.
 
(Ishita Ayan Dutt, Shine Jacob, Sanket Koul, & Akshara Srivastava)

Topics :Capital ExpenditureNarendra ModiIndia Inccorporate leadership

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

