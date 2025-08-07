India Inc calls for diplomacy and reform to counter US tariff threat

India Inc is calling for measured diplomacy rather than posturing as the country navigates United States President Donald Trump’s looming 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports. At the same time, business leaders emphasise the need to strengthen domestic manufacturing and seek new markets even as they pursue talks to head off the tariff.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, called on India to convert the ongoing global tariff upheaval into an opportunity akin to the transformative economic reforms of 1991. Drawing parallels with the liberalisation that followed India’s forex crisis more than three decades ago, Mahindra asked whether the ongoing “global Manthan” over tariffs could yield some “Amrit” for the country.

In a detailed reflection in a social media post, Mahindra said India has radically improved its ease of doing business. Rather than relying on incremental reforms, he called for the creation of a genuinely effective single-window clearance system for investment proposals. Acknowledging that many regulatory powers lie with individual Indian states, he proposed a coalition of willing states aligning with a national platform to streamline and simplify approvals. In his view, if India can demonstrate speed, transparency and predictability in this area, it could emerge as an irresistible destination for global capital in a world searching for trusted partners.

Mahindra also stressed the need to unleash tourism as a major foreign exchange driver. He described tourism as one of India’s most underexploited economic assets and called for urgent improvements in visa processing, tourist facilitation and the development of dedicated tourism corridors. These corridors, he said, should be anchored in assured security, sanitation and hygiene, and serve as model destinations that inspire replication across the country. In addition to these two key thrust areas, Mahindra advocated for broader policy action to strengthen India’s competitiveness and resilience. He called for more liquidity support to MSMEs, faster infrastructure investment, an expanded focus on manufacturing through enhanced production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, and a rationalisation of import duties to lower input costs for domestic manufacturers.

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group, said the US can tariff India’s exports, but not its sovereignty. “Raise your tariffs — we’ll raise our resolve, find better alternatives, and build self-reliance. India bows to none,” he said in a social media post. “We have to talk to other business partners like China as India would like to have leverage while negotiating with the US,” he told this paper. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit China to attend the regional summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin city from 31 August to 1 September. Ronnie Screwvala, founder of Upgrad, said the US is a fair-weather country for all. “We need to fix it for the long term. No country ‘becomes Great’ in isolation and that is their lesson to learn.” Screwvala said India has come out strong from Covid, and tariff is not Covid — its antidote is only resolve and build, not negotiate. “Let’s unleash entrepreneurship in every sense. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to set India’s consumption story to new levels and partner mainly with those who want to grow the India market. Our rural 600 million population is a powerful source, and if we harness them into the Real India Story, nothing can stop us,” he said in a social media post.