India initiates anti-dumping probe into imports of Chinese rubber

The Commerce Ministry's arm DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping probe into an import of a Chinese rubber, used mainly in the auto industry, following a complaint by a domestic manufacturer.

The applicant has alleged that the dumping of - Halo Isobuten and Isoprene Rubber - is impacting the domestic industry.

The applicant - Reliance Sibur Elastomers - has requested for the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports from China, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) said in a notification.

"On the basis of the duly substantiated application filed by the domestic industry, and having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted, substantiating dumping of the product under consideration from the subject countries, injury to the domestic industry and a causal link between such dumping and injury...the authority, hereby, initiates an investigation," it said.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to the domestic player, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of the levy on the imports. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties. The product is used in inner tubes of bicycles, passenger cars, trucks, and industrial and agricultural tyres. It is also used for making hoses, seals, tank linings, conveyor belts, protective clothing and for consumer products, such as ball bladders for sporting goods. Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.