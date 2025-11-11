Home / Industry / News / Can consider visa on arrival for US, Europe on medical treatment: Goyal

Can consider visa on arrival for US, Europe on medical treatment: Goyal

The idea was floated in the CIIs annual health summit here

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
He suggested the CII to work on the idea and share with the government. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:34 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said offering visa on arrival facilities for medical treatment can be considered to patients from countries such as the US.

"The idea about visa on arrival is a good idea. We will pursue that...For many countries, we allow visa on arrival, we allow e-visas...both these can be considered let's say for the United States, most of the European countries... not all by the way ...for most of the countries where we have a fair amount of comfort and where detailed investigations or enquiries are not required," Goyal said.

"Off course one has to look at what will be the certifications and which are the countries for which we can allow that," he added.

Topics :Piyus GoyalCommerce ministryMedical visas

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

