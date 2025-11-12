Home / Industry / News / Cement makers to invest ₹1.2 trillion over three years: Crisil Ratings

Cement makers to invest ₹1.2 trillion over three years: Crisil Ratings

Capex during FY26-FY28 to be 50% higher than the previous three years; industry to add up to 170 MT of capacity amid strong demand, says Crisil Ratings

cement, cement sector
The domestic cement industry is expected to add 160–170 MT of grinding capacity during FY26–FY28
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Top Indian cement companies are expected to incur capital expenditure (capex) of about ₹1.2 trillion over the next three years (FY26–FY28), nearly 50 per cent higher than in the past three years, primarily for capacity expansion, according to Crisil Ratings.
 
The report, covering 17 companies that together account for 85 per cent of India’s 668 million tonnes (MT) of installed capacity as of March 31, 2025, said capex intensity will remain range-bound at 0.8–0.9 times, keeping reliance on external debt limited.
 
“Credit metrics will stay steady, with net debt to Ebitda expected at 1.1 times, similar to the past three fiscals,” said Parth Shah, associate director, Crisil Ratings.
 
Focus on sustainability and efficiency
 
Crisil said that about 10–15 per cent of the planned spending will be directed towards green energy and cost-efficiency projects, which will help support profitability.
 
The domestic cement industry is expected to add 160–170 MT of grinding capacity during FY26–FY28, significantly higher than the 95 MT added over the past three years. The expansion is being driven by robust demand and high capacity utilisation levels.
 
Brownfield projects to dominate
 
According to Crisil, about 65 per cent of the upcoming capacity will be brownfield expansion, which requires lower investment and faces fewer implementation challenges compared to greenfield projects.
 
Most of the capex is likely to be funded through internal accruals, which will help maintain stable leverage. Crisil said net debt-to-Ebitda ratios are projected to remain steady, thereby preserving the credit profiles of leading cement producers.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India to post multi-fold rise in neodymium production by FY27 end: IREL

Premium

Green H2 output target may be delayed by 2 years, says MNRE secretary

Premium

Moving India: Delhi caught between lifeline and last-mile of urban mobility

Can consider visa on arrival for US, Europe on medical treatment: Goyal

Premium

Porter, HealthKart deliver multi-fold returns on Kae Capital's first fund

Topics :CrisilCrisil reportCrisil ratingsCementsCementcement industry

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story