India lagged on hi-tech factories, but AI tools can boost competitiveness

“India is moving from low-value assembly to high-value precision engineering, with a robust chip ecosystem and development of fabs etc. Also, there’s a push to localise the production of hardware, including computers, servers, and an emphasis on defence electronics, aerospace components and so on,” said Vinod Sharma, managing director of Deki Electronics and chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Committee on Electronics Manufacturing. “But to compete globally, companies need to invest in automation, process control, and advanced manufacturing systems.” That means rethinking the manufacturing shop floor itself, with AI.
The most visible impact of AI on manufacturing is deceptively simple: Fewer mistakes, said Nakul Kumar, cofounder, Cashify, a recommerce platform that buys, repairs, and sells used smartphones and other electronics.