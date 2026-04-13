India lagged on hi-tech factories, but AI tools can boost competitiveness

A combination of artificial intelligence (AI)-led upgrade and regulatory push is forcing manufacturing companies to think differently. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has emphasised that the benefits of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme are directly linked to meeting the domestic value-addition targets. The goal is to make India more than an assembly hub for electronics and establish it as a high-value manufacturing destination. This requires increasing local value addition in smartphones from the current 20 per cent to 35-40 per cent, and in electronic components from about 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

To achieve this, manufacturing companies will have to think differently — and beyond human skills. Increasing local value add means making more of the components — the parts that go into electronics gear — locally. This includes capacitors, camera modules, complex printed circuit boards (PCBs), resistors, control panels, display screens, and so on. Manufacturing units will also have to lean on technologies which, for instance, detect and eliminate errors that are beyond the capability of manual human inspection. In other words, companies will have to do a massive upgrade driven by physical AI to ensure global quality at scale to eventually expand the local components ecosystem.