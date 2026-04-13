Medtech industry split over Centre's move on standard device testing fees

An industry executive told Business Standard that the move could open doors to a transparent and graded fee approach.
“Coupled with enhanced labelling norms for third-party sterilisation, the initiative promotes both affordability and regulatory discipline, especially benefiting emerging and small-scale manufacturers,” he added.
Nath, however, said that mandating licence numbers on product labels can create a significant barrier, delaying exports by three to four weeks during downtime at a gamma radiation subcontractor who provides specialised sterilisation, decontamination, and material modification services.
“We recommend limiting this mandate to shipping cartons and batch records for traceability and supply chain flexibility, as no global regulator imposes such restrictions. Also, there is a need to shift focus from low-risk to high-risk devices,” he added.