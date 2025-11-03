Home / Industry / News / Explained: World goes slow on liquor, but India keeps the spirits high

Explained: World goes slow on liquor, but India keeps the spirits high

Global alcohol consumption is falling as people drink less, but India stands out with rising liquor sales and a growing market for spirits

whisky, alcohol
The per capita alcohol consumption in India has jumped from 2.4 litres in 2005 to 5.7 litres in 2016, and is expected to reach 6.7 litres by 2030. (Image: Freepik)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global alcohol consumption has dropped sharply over the past four years, hurting some of the world’s biggest liquor makers. Shares of Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Remy Cointreau and Brown-Forman have tumbled by as much as 75 per cent, wiping out nearly $830 billion in market value, Bloomberg reported.
 

What’s driving the decline?

 
Changing lifestyles, health awareness, and inflation have all pushed consumers away from alcohol. As a result, global beverage giants are rushing to reinvent themselves with non-alcoholic alternatives.
 
• Diageo recently bought Ritual Zero Proof, a maker of alcohol-free spirits
• Carlsberg and Campari-Milano have also launched similar “zero-proof” brands   
 

How bad are the numbers for liquor makers?

 
According to Bloomberg, shares of the world’s 50 leading liquor brands have fallen by an average of 46 per cent since June 2021. Analysts warn the downturn may continue as producers face weaker sales, high debt, and management changes.
 

How are drinking habits shifting worldwide?

 
The biggest challenge for the alcohol industry is changing consumer behaviour:
•  A Gallup poll in August showed US drinking rates at their lowest since records began in 1939
• Health warnings from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Surgeon General have curbed demand, especially among Gen X
• Millennials and Gen Z view alcohol as less trendy, opting instead for wellness-oriented lifestyles.
 

How is pop culture influencing sobriety?

 
A growing number of celebrities are promoting sobriety.
• Actors like Tom Holland and Katy Perry have launched or endorsed non-alcoholic beverage lines.
• The rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and alternatives like cannabis have further dampened traditional alcohol sales.
 

Why is India an exception to this global decline?

 
While the world drinks less, India is drinking more.
• Per capita alcohol consumption in India has jumped from 2.4 litres in 2005 to 5.7 litres in 2016, and is expected to reach 6.7 litres by 2030.
• The Indian liquor market is now worth $60 billion.
• Shares of United Spirits, Radico Khaitan and Globus Spirits have risen up to 14 times in the last four years.
• State governments earned ₹19,730 crore in revenue from alcohol sales.
 

Which Indian states are driving the surge?

 
In just four years, alcohol consumption has surged dramatically in key Indian states:
• Madhya Pradesh: From 245.3 million litres in 2021-22 to 456.4 million litres in 2024-25, an 86 per cent increase.
• Rajasthan: From 235.9 million litres to 304.2 million litres, a 29 per cent jump.   
 

What’s behind India’s growing alcohol demand?

 
• Around 60 per cent of India’s population is under 35, driving demand, according to Future Market Insights.
• The WHO Global Report notes a 50 per cent increase in alcohol use among Indian women over the past two decades.
• Research from Statista and ReportLinker shows average incomes have grown by 30 per cent, and demand for premium liquor is rising by 18 per cent annually, Dainik Bhaskar reported.
 

What’s the big picture?

 
Global alcohol brands are losing value as drinkers worldwide turn sober, but in India, a young population is keeping the taps flowing.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's festival spending jumps to $68 bn after GST cuts as demand rises

Amazon job cuts show how AI may upend India's white-collar future

Premium

Lamborghini family's next big Italian export: Luxury homes in India

Premium

Foreign mining firms assure rare-earth oxide supply under PLI scheme

Premium

India's new travel anthem: Go where the music plays, and tourism thrives

Topics :alcoholLiquor saleliquor industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story