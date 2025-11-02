Home / Industry / News / Lamborghini family's next big Italian export: Luxury homes in India

Lamborghini family's next big Italian export: Luxury homes in India

Already, luxury hotels and lifestyle brands have made their mark in this space in India, including Four Seasons, The Ritz-Carlton, Marriott, Armani Casa, and Versace Home, among others

In Dubai, Tonino Lamborghini Residences is located in the Meydan district, offering one- to four-bedroom apartments developed by Gulf Land Property. (Photo: Tonino Lamborghini)
Shine JacobGulveen Aulakh Chennai/New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 11:46 PM IST
In what could mark a new era in India’s branded residences landscape, an Italian touch may soon grace the country’s skylines, with the iconic Lamborghini family set to announce its first project. 
According to sources close to the development, Tonino Lamborghini SpA — founded by Tonino Lamborghini, son of Ferruccio Lamborghini (the founder of the car company) — is in advanced talks with two real estate developers in Mumbai and Chennai. The brand name is typically licensed to developers through a collaboration or co-branding deal, and a formal announcement is expected within two months. 
“The Lamborghini team is in talks with multiple players in India. They are looking at either Mumbai or Chennai. A team of executives visited Mumbai recently. A formal announcement is expected in a month or two,” said an industry source aware of the development. 
“The Lamborghini team has been approaching several players even as they finalise the developer they want to work with,” said a second source. 
A senior industry executive added that Lamborghini is among several high-end brands — including those from the automotive sector — eyeing the Indian market. 
“India’s ultra-luxury residential market has seen a sharp rise over the past year and a half, commanding premiums that were previously unheard of. That’s why many of these brands are now open to exploring India, and some are already in talks with developers,” the executive said. 
As an example, luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. recently announced a branded residences project with Gurugram-based developer M3M Group, its second such project after Dubai. The development features three-, four-, and five-bedroom premium residences priced between ₹14 crore and ₹25 crore. In May, Trump Residences Gurugram sold all 298 luxury units — priced between ₹8 crore and ₹15 crore — on launch day. 
A branded residence is typically a mixed-use project combining residential units with a hotel. The entire development — both hotel and residences — is branded and managed by a company, often a hotel operator. Luxury brands already present in this space in India include Four Seasons, The Ritz-Carlton, Marriott, Armani/Casa, and Versace Home, among others. 
According to Knight Frank’s The Residence Report 2025/26, India now ranks sixth globally in live branded residence projects, contributing 4 per cent of global supply, and tenth in the project pipeline. 
Though Tonino Lamborghini SpA did not respond to Business Standard’s queries, its website indicates upcoming projects in India, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia. 
While the Lamborghini family name adorns the brand, Tonino Lamborghini SpA is not affiliated with the sportscar manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini, now part of Volkswagen Group. The Tonino Lamborghini brand focuses on luxury lifestyle products, including watches, eyewear, beverages, furniture, hotels, and branded real estate. 
“The Italian brand’s entry will be significant. Some Italian executives have already visited India to conduct groundwork. Their projects are known for Italian-inspired creative façades with intricate urban elegance. They already have a presence in Dubai, China, and Brazil. The developers approached them for the brand tag, and Lamborghini may explore other cities as well,” a source added. 
In Dubai, Tonino Lamborghini Residences is located in the Meydan district, offering one- to four-bedroom apartments developed by Gulf Land Property. Prices start at over 2.5 million dirhams, with handovers expected in 2027. Other projects are being developed by Arista Developers in Ras Al-Khaimah (United Arab Emirates), New Plan Developments in Cairo (Egypt), Gafisa Group in São Paulo (Brazil), and a separate project in Chengdu, China. 
The move signals how branded residences — once limited to marquee addresses in Dubai, Miami, or London — are now entering the minds (and portfolios) of India’s ultra-rich. Recently, Indian Hotels Company also announced a Taj-branded residential project in Chennai. Business Standard had earlier reported that global players such as Marriott, Hyatt, Pullman, ITC, and Hilton are expanding their presence in India’s luxury branded residence space. 
Knight Frank notes that branded residences command premiums of 30–35 per cent over comparable non-branded properties due to their superior design, hotel-style management, and long-term maintenance standards. 
Earlier this year, Tonino Lamborghini SpA partnered India’s Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions to unveil a new range of electric golf and lifestyle carts under the theme “Lifestyle in Motion”. 
Luxury, the Italian way
  • 611 Number of branded projects globally in 2025, up from 169 in 2011, according to Knight Frank’s The Residence Report 2025/26
  • 162,000 Number of residential units across 611 projects
  • 1,000 Expected number of projects by 2030
  • 6th India’s global ranking in branded residence projects, contributing 4% of global supply and ranking 10th in project pipeline
Tonino Lamborghini SpA
  • The luxury lifestyle brand founded by the Lamborghini family — separate from the car company — offering products ranging from watches and furniture to hotels and real estate
* In Dubai, Tonino Lamborghini Residences is located in the Meydan district, offering one- to four-bedroom apartments developed by Gulf Land Property
 

Lamborghini India Lamborghini Real Estate luxury housing

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

