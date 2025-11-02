India's new travel anthem: Go where the music plays, and tourism thrives

India’s live events scene is hitting a high note. With global performers adding the country to their tour maps and the government aiming to double the concert economy, hotels in key metro cities are bracing for sold-out weekends. Travel operators, too, are curating packages built entirely around concerts.

Concerts were once a single-evening affair. Now, travellers are turning them into full-fledged weekend getaways, giving rise to the “gigcation” — a short, experience-led micro-holiday. Between October and December, event-linked trips have jumped 42 per cent year-on-year, according to artificial intelligence-powered travel and experiences platform Thrillophilia.

The shift gathered pace this year with American rapper Travis Scott’s India debut on October 18, followed by Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias’ closing show in Mumbai on October 29-30 after his Delhi performance. Next up: Post Malone’s possible concert in Guwahati, David Guetta headlining the Sunburn Festival in Mumbai, Senegalese-American artist Akon (of Chammak Challo fame), and even footballer Lionel Messi’s ‘G.O.A.T India Tour’.

The ripple effect on the travel and hospitality industry became evident after Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert in January, which generated an estimated economic impact of ₹641 crore, including a direct boost of ₹392 crore to the city’s economy, according to a report. In response, Thrillophilia is launching ‘Concert Weekenders’ across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa, Jaipur, and Kolkata this season, while EaseMyTrip is exploring concert-specific packages. Karan Agarwal, director at Cox & Kings, said travellers increasingly prefer packages that include transport, accommodation, local transfers, and curated add-ons such as city tours or VIP access — making live-event travel more seamless and experiential.

Meanwhile, Cleartrip has recorded over a 10 per cent rise in travel demand across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Shillong between October and December, compared to the same period last year. “Travellers bring their concert ticket, and we build the weekend around it — venue-proximate stays, surge-proof transfers, recovery brunches, and city add-ons like night trails or sunrise tours,” said Abhishek Daga, cofounder, Thrillophilia. “By 2026, we’ll extend this with Fan Caravans for driveable circuits and After-Party Editions with curated nightlife partners.” The average Indian concert traveller now spends ₹12,800 per head on travel and accommodation during show weekends — about ₹1,950 more than last year, according to Thrillophilia. EaseMyTrip’s cofounder and Chief Executive Officer Rikant Pittie said that airfares around major concert dates this quarter have risen moderately compared to 2023, though less steeply than during festival peaks like Diwali.

“This surge shows how travel is becoming more experience-first and culture-led, especially among younger audiences who see music, sport, and lifestyle events as reasons to explore new cities,” said Manjari Singhal, chief growth and business officer, Cleartrip. “Journeys are no longer just about destinations — they’re about being part of moments that matter.” Hotels are cashing in as well. Cox & Kings reports that Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad have seen the strongest booking surges around major concerts, with Mumbai hotel rates rising 2-3 times on show weekends. “The October–December quarter is shaping up to be one of the strongest periods of the year for us, particularly in metros like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru,” said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. “We’re seeing a 15-20 per cent increase in average daily rates compared with last year, and many of our hotels near concert venues are already approaching full occupancy.”

ITC Hotels echoed the sentiment, calling the October–December period one of its strongest, stoked by live events in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. A spokesperson said large-scale concerts not only lift occupancies but also boost demand for food, beverage, and other offerings. Royal Orchid Hotels, too, reports robust performance in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR. “Major concerts and live events act as powerful demand accelerators,” said Arjun Baljee, founder, ICONIQA and president, Royal Orchid Hotels. “Around key concert dates, occupancy tends to push toward 100 per cent, especially at hotels near venues. It’s a healthier, more event-driven pattern compared to last year’s dependence on traditional leisure and business travel.”