India's festival spending jumps to $68 bn after GST cuts as demand rises

By Satviki Sanjay

India’s sweeping consumption tax cut drove shoppers to splurge on items from cars to kitchenware during the month-long festival season, boosting the economy that was slammed with a 50 per cent import levy by the US.

Spending between Sept 22 and Oct 21 — the period between the Hindu festivals of Navratri and Diwali — increased 8.5 per cent from the same time last year, according to data from retail intelligence platform Bizom shared with Bloomberg News.

Improved sales reflect a turnaround in local consumption, after a nascent recovery in April was cut short by steep US tariffs. The Narendra Modi-led government responded by slashing the Goods and Services Tax from Sept 22 for almost 400 categories of products. Sales across the country topped ₹6 trillion ($67.6 billion), with items like jewelry, electronics, apparels, furnishing, and sweets most in demand, BC Bhartia, national president of Confederation of All India Traders, said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. — India’s largest carmakers — saw surging monthly sales, as the first major tax cut in nearly a decade made cars cheaper. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. saw a 20 per cent jump in sales on the Hindu festival of Dhanteras — an auspicious day for shopping big-ticket items including gold — compared with last year while Tata Motors delivered more than 100,000 cars between Navrati and Dhanteras. Mahindra saw a 27 per cent jump in tractor sales as the good monsoon season boosted rural incomes. This and the tax cut spurred more purchases for Mahindra.

Working Sundays Maruti’s production team has been working Sundays to handle the surge in bookings, especially for smaller cars, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer for marketing and sales said in a post-earnings call last week. The demand for its entry-level models like the Alto, S-Presso, WagonR and Celerio is so strong that Maruti dealers now joke about counting helmets left behind in their showrooms by two-wheeler riders upgrading to cars, Banerjee said. Financial service firms, including Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and SBI Cards & Payments Services Ltd. saw strong growth in spending across categories. To be sure, the tax changes also disrupted some Indian businesses’ supply chain and hurt sales as companies and distributors hurried to offload goods at older rates. “We saw buoyancy in the kitchen category” during the festival shopping, with products like pressure cookers benefiting from the tax cut, Kaleeswaran A., chief financial officer at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., told Bloomberg News.

In some cases, buyers deferred big ticket purchases from mid-August, when Modi first announced the cut, to end of September when lower prices kicked in. Pent—Up Demand The sales surge should be interpreted with caution as some of it would be due to a high-than-usual pent up demand, Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi wrote in a Oct. 27 note. A correct metric would also need “to account for data trends in the December to January period,” they wrote. While economic headwinds have eased a bit, factors like slower income growth, weak labor market and fading wealth effect continue to weigh on sentiment and demand conditions, according to an Oct. 29 report by BofA Securities.