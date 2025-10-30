Live events segment increasingly gains prominence for ticketing platforms

India’s live entertainment industry is entering a record-breaking phase, now contributing 25–30 per cent of total ticketing revenue, according to industry executives and analysts. Once a niche segment, live events have become a key growth driver for ticketing platforms, fuelled by blockbuster concerts, global festivals, and a rising appetite for real-world experiences.

In FY25, the live events segment contributed around ₹10,500 crore to the media and entertainment sector’s total revenue of ₹1.45 trillion, accounting for nearly 7 per cent of overall industry spending, according to PwC India.

Coldplay, Guns N’ Roses headline India’s concert boom

This year saw Coldplay and Guns N’ Roses perform live in India, while other major global acts including David Guetta, Jacob Collier, and The Script are set to perform later this year. Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour in Ahmedabad in January was India’s biggest concert yet, signalling a shift in scale and audience engagement.

District by Zomato, the event-ticketing arm of Zomato, expects both movie ticketing and live events to expand together. Chief Executive Officer Rahul Ganjoo said movies would continue to anchor ticketing volume, but live events are growing “disproportionately” as India’s appetite for world-class experiences deepens. Its upcoming calendar features Rolling Loud, the world’s largest hip-hop festival; Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour; and concerts by Enrique Iglesias and Akon. BookMyShow sees sustained growth; new global acts lined up BookMyShow, India’s largest ticketing platform, said live event numbers in 2025 are tracking ahead of last year’s, with performances by Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, and The Lumineers planned in Delhi NCR and Mumbai. Major festivals like Sunburn 2025, Lollapalooza India 2026, and Bandland 2026 are expected to keep the momentum going.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer for live events at BookMyShow, said the company is witnessing an expansion of India’s live music footprint beyond traditional metros, with shows in Guwahati and other Tier-II cities. ‘From niche to core growth area’ “Ticket sales for live events now account for almost 25 to 30 per cent of total ticketing revenue, with spending growing much faster than on movies,” said Rajesh Sethi, Partner and Leader, Media, Entertainment and Sports, PwC India. He added that live entertainment’s ability to deliver memorable experiences, connect emotionally with audiences, and attract brands has made it a core revenue stream, on par with digital media, OTT, and gaming.

However, Sethi cautioned that growth may be constrained by limited venues, regulatory hurdles, and infrastructure bottlenecks. Government support and policy reforms Recognising the sector’s potential, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, recently said the government aims to double India’s concert economy and will soon launch a single-window platform for concert permissions via the revamped India Cine Hub website. Chandrashekar Mantha, Partner and Media & Entertainment Sector Leader at Deloitte India, said the government also set up a Joint Working Group (JWG) in August to promote and support the live events industry, estimated between ₹12,000 crore and ₹20,000 crore.