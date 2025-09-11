India needs $10 trillion by 2070 to reach net zero: Bhupender Yadav

India will require over $10 trillion in investments by 2070 to achieve its net zero ambitions, and building confidence in green investments will be critical, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.

Speaking at an industry event, Yadav said the issuance of sovereign green bonds had attracted strong international interest and that market regulators were intensifying efforts to promote responsible disclosure, accountability and transparency in green instruments, ensuring long-term stability in the sector.

“India is fostering blended finance mechanisms that leverage public money to de-risk and accelerate private investment in renewable energy, energy efficiency, electric mobility, waste-to-wealth and nature-based solutions. Given that India will require over $10 trillion by 2070 for achieving its net zero ambitions, such mechanisms are vital,” he said.