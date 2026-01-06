India needs to build capabilities across the AI stack: IndiaAI CEO

“There is a narrative in India that we don’t build frontier models, and that we will be the capital of use cases — and that’s fine. It is an alternative to the Chinese and American approaches, which I would call the Indian way. This approach reflects India’s diversity: officially 22 languages and 1,500 dialects, a massive population, and very different affordability levels. When transactions are large, but values are small, innovation is essential,” Dhupar said.