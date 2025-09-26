Home / Industry / News / India-Pakistan Asia Cup final drives ad rates up in CTV and linear TV

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final drives ad rates up in CTV and linear TV

Ad rates for the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final have spiked, with CTV spots at Rs 30 lakh per 10 seconds and linear TV rates up 66 per cent over average tournament levels

India Pakistan Match
This comes after the advertising rates for the first India-Pakistan match in the tournament took a hit due to the recent ban on the real-money gaming sector.
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With India and Pakistan set to clash in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, advertising rates for the connected TV (CTV) segment is Rs 15 lakh per 10 seconds, while advertising rates for linear TV segment have increased by about 66 per cent compared to the average advertising rate of the tournament’s final match.
 
For CTV, the average advertising rate for the Asia Cup finals held earlier has been around Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh per 10 seconds. With a rise in prominence of CTV in India, its advertising rate is Rs 15 lakh per 10 seconds for Sunday's match. In the digital segment, mobile ad rate is Rs 600 for every 1000 impressions, industry executives said. 
Compared to other India-Pakistan matches in the ongoing tournament, the final match has seen an uplift of around 10 to 20 per cent, especially for prime TV slots and high-impact digital inventory, said Yasin Hamidani, director, Media Care Brand Solutions, an integrated marketing agency. This interest from the advertisers has further increased as India will be facing Pakistan for the third time in a tournament’s final match after the Champions Trophy held at the Oval in 2017. 
The average advertising rate for the Asia Cup finals held earlier for linear TV has been around Rs 12 to 15 lakh per 10 seconds. As per a media buying executive, the advertising rates for the final match on Sunday for linear TV segment is around Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per 10 seconds. 
These rates for the final match are 10 to 20 per cent higher than the last Asia Cup finals for the linear TV segment, with rates in the CTV and digital medium being slightly more than the increase in linear TV, said a person aware of the development. Asia Cup tournaments are held once every two years, organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). In the Asia Cup tournament, this will be the first time in 16 editions of the Asia Cup tournament for the Men in Blue to play against Pakistan in a final match, as per media reports.  ALSO READ: Microfinance recovery may be delayed by a quarter as stress persists
 
Meanwhile, Rohin Desai, chief client officer, media buying, Madison World, explained that the advertising demand increased after Pakistan secured a spot in the finals on Thursday. However, before Pakistan’s qualification, he added that the advertising demand for finals was largely in line with other final matches of similar tournaments. 
 
This comes after the advertising rates for the first India-Pakistan match in the tournament took a hit due to the recent ban on the real-money gaming sector. In contrast to other India-Pakistan matches across various tournaments and formats, the advertising rates had fallen in the range of 15 to 20 per cent. 
 
Brands in high-visibility consumer categories like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automobiles, mobile handsets, consumer durables, financial services, and insurance are expected to shell out more for advertising spots in the finals, Hamidani added.
 
“With CTV and mobile devices having a lot more inventory compared to linear TV, advertising rates in those segments rose after advertisers got a clearer picture after Pakistan’s qualification,” said Nikhil Vyas, partner, ITW Universe. 
 
Vyas added that advertising demand for the final match is also boosted by the start of the festive season in India, GST reforms, and the sale period on e-commerce platforms. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Microfinance recovery may be delayed by a quarter as stress persists

Govt to launch ₹8,500 cr scheme, coal block policy for gasification

India tech ecosystem raises $7.7 bn in 2025, unicorn count at four

Toyota welcomes revised CAFE norms as balanced, supporting green tech

Bosch to axe 13,000 jobs in Germany as Tesla, BYD gain; Trump tariffs bite

Topics :Asia Cup NewsAsia Cup 2025Cricket NewsIndia vs PakistanAdvertismentIndian advertising industry

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story