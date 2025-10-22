Home / Industry / News / Govt says India's renewable energy sector has entered consolidation phase

Govt says India's renewable energy sector has entered consolidation phase

Government says renewable sector is transitioning from rapid expansion to a consolidation phase, focusing on grid integration, dispatchable energy, and market reforms

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy
India’s renewable sector enters a consolidation phase, focusing on grid integration, storage, and market reforms as the nation targets 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 3:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government on Tuesday said India’s renewable energy sector has entered a phase of consolidation, moving away from rapid capacity expansion towards deeper system reforms, including grid integration, dispatchable clean energy architecture, and market reforms.
 
It said that before proceeding with large-scale bids for renewable projects, enforcement of Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO), upgrading transmission lines, and using technology for grid integration remain top priorities. This comes amid global headwinds such as supply-chain disruptions, fluctuating module prices, and tighter financing conditions that have slowed commissioning timelines.
 
"India’s clean energy transition is entering a phase where the core challenges are about integration, reliability, and scale efficiency. A temporary flattening of the project pipeline in this context is a mark of maturity," the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement, asserting that the country’s renewable energy story has not lost momentum.
 
Focus shifting towards sustainable growth
 
After a decade of record expansion, the focus is now shifting to creating a robust, dispatchable, and resilient clean energy architecture that can support the nation’s ambitious goal of achieving 500 gigawatt (GW) of non-fossil capacity by 2030, the ministry said.
 
"India’s renewable energy capacity has grown more than fivefold, from under 35 GW in 2014 to over 197 GW (excluding large hydro) today. Such exponential growth inevitably reaches a point where the next leap requires not just more megawatts, but deeper system reforms," the ministry said.
 
It added that the country is now dealing with grid integration, energy storage, hybridisation, and market reforms — the foundations for a 500 GW-plus non-fossil future. The recent moderation in capacity addition, it said, is a recalibration — a necessary pause to ensure that future growth is stable and dispatchable.
 
Pipeline remains strong despite global headwinds
 
Over 40 GW of awarded renewable projects are presently in advanced stages of securing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), Power Sale Agreements (PSAs), or transmission connectivity. In the current year, Central Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIAs) have bid for 5.6 GW, while state agencies have bid for 3.5 MW.
 
"Additionally, commercial and industrial consumers are likely to add nearly 6 GW of renewable energy capacity in calendar year 2025. Thus, capacity addition of renewable energy is progressing through multiple pathways and not necessarily through REIA-led bids alone," the ministry said.
 
It added that despite the global headwinds slowing commissioning timelines, the country continues to add 15–25 GW of new renewable capacity annually — a rate that remains among the fastest in the world.
 
Policy focus on reliability and domestic capacity
 
The ministry said that over the past two years, policy attention has consciously shifted from pure capacity growth to system design. Tenders for renewable power with energy storage or peak power supply now dominate auctions, signalling a move toward firm and dispatchable green power.
 
"Domestic manufacturing, incentivised through the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, Domestic Content Requirement, imposition of duties, implementation of ALMM, and duty exemptions for capital equipment, is reducing import dependency and creating industrial depth," the ministry said.
 
It added that the recalibration of Goods and Services Tax (GST) structures and Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) provisions represents a strategic consolidation phase and should not be seen as disruptive. India’s grid is being reimagined through the Rs 2.4-lakh-crore transmission plan for 500 GW, linking renewable-rich states with demand centres.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI warns cheap steel imports, dumping threaten India's domestic producers

India's online retail reliance easing; electronics still lead: Report

Premium

Premium products, fast deliveries fuel ecommerce boom during Diwali

Premium

Surge in wellness travel in India pushes category into mainstream

Premium

Meity for inclusion of rare-earth magnet recycling in PLI scheme

Topics :renewable energy sectorrenewable energyenergy sectorPLI scheme

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story