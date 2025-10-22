Home / Industry / News / India's online retail reliance easing; electronics still lead: Report

India's online retail reliance easing; electronics still lead: Report

Home and furniture, along with fashion, fell into the moderately seasonal bracket, showing distinct but less extreme festive peaks

online shopping
The country's online retail sector is gradually moving towards a more balanced, year-round demand curve.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
Google
India's online shopping habits are becoming less reliant on festive periods, although mobiles and electronics continue to dominate the September-October sales spike, according to a study by consulting firm Redseer.

The country's online retail sector is gradually moving towards a more balanced, year-round demand curve. However, categories like mobiles and electronics remain highly reliant on the annual festive surge, making them the riskiest to manage operationally, the report said.

"India's online retail landscape is evolving towards a more balanced demand curve, but Mobiles and Electronics still dictate the rhythm of the festive season.

"Mobiles have the most dramatic swing, with a Seasonality Index Difference of 1.7. Electronics follows closely with a difference of 1.3. Both peak sharply in September-October, with Mobiles reaching a monthly index close to 2.3 and Electronics nearing 2.0. This heavy reliance on the festive season confirms their demand is highly concentrated," Redseer said.

Brands should focus on reducing reliance on the festive surge by launching exclusive products or promotional events during slower periods, such as the first quarter of the calendar year, the report noted.

In contrast to electronics, grocery, beauty and personal care were identified as the most stable segments, reflecting steady, recurring demand throughout the year. Their volatility was the lowest among all sectors, a characteristic of low-ticket, high-frequency purchase items.

Home and furniture, along with fashion, fell into the moderately seasonal bracket, showing distinct but less extreme festive peaks.

Redseer said that while India's online retailing is steadily flattening its traditional festive curve, the market leaders will be those who can sustain growth by managing peaks efficiently and creating demand in lean months.

"The strategic imperative remains to flatten the curve as much as possible, but the approach must be customised based on the sector's inherent volatility. Platforms must leverage the stability of essential sectors to drive consistent traffic and reduce the operational strain of a single, massive peak.

"Winners will be those who can reengineer seasonality, creating demand in low months, sustaining engagement in stable categories, and managing festive peaks without disruption," Redseer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Online shoppingOnline shoppersretail market

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

