Home / Industry / News / India's coal production rises 7.4% in April to 78.69 million tonnes

India's coal production rises 7.4% in April to 78.69 million tonnes

The country's coal dispatch in April rose to 85.10 MT (provisional) against 80.23 MT in April last fiscal year

The country's coal dispatch in April rose to 85.10 MT (provisional) against 80.23 MT in April last fiscal year.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's domestic coal production rose 7.41 per cent to 78.69 million tonnes (MT) in April.

The country's coal output was 73.26 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"India's coal production for April 2024 reached 78.69 MT (provisional)," the coal ministry said in a statement.

During the last month, Coal India Ltd (CIL) achieved production of 61.78 MT (provisional), registering a growth of 7.31 per cent compared to the same period last year when it was 57.57 MT.

Additionally, coal production by captive/others last month stood at 11.43 MT (provisional), showing a growth of 12.99 per cent from the previous year, which was 10.12 MT.

The country's coal dispatch in April rose to 85.10 MT (provisional) against 80.23 MT in April last fiscal year.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.
 

Also Read

India's coal production to cross 1 bn tonnes in FY24: Pralhad Joshi

Coal production increases 11% to to 84.53 million tonnes in November

Coal India production rises 9.1% to 78.4 million tonnes in January

Toyota suspends dispatch of 3 models in India due to some 'irregularities'

'NCEL can export 1,492,000 tonnes non-basmati rice, 50,000 tonnes sugar'

India's mineral production increases by 8% in February, says govt

India's services exports decline marginally in March to $30 billion

India among fastest-growing mkts with potential to be in top 10: Airbnb CBO

FSSAI to launch quality check of food items like dairy products, spices

Energy storage systems crucial to up RE share in power generation: ICRA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Coal Coal production

First Published: May 02 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story