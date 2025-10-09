Home / Industry / News / India's digital stack a ray of hope for Global South: PM Narendra Modi

India's digital stack a ray of hope for Global South: PM Narendra Modi

Modi said that the UK-India Fintech Corridor is expected to create opportunities for piloting and developing new startups

Modi said that India’s approach to AI was based on three principles: equitable access, population-scale scaling, and responsible deployment.
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
India’s efforts to develop the country’s digital stack are a ray of hope for countries in the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, adding that the country intended to increase digital cooperation and partnership in the world.
 
Modi said that the UK-India Fintech Corridor is expected to create opportunities for piloting and developing new startups, including ways for cooperation between the London Stock Exchange and India’s GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City).
 
The prime minister explained that AI (artificial intelligence) meant ‘All-Inclusive’, with India supporting a global framework for ethical AI. He added that the country endeavoured to deliver the benefits of AI to every district and language in the country.
 
“India's stack is not just a story of India's success. It is a story for the whole world. What India is doing is a ray of hope for the countries of the Global South. With our digital innovation, we want to increase digital cooperation and digital partnership in the world,” Modi said.
 
He was speaking at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai during UK PM Starmer’s India visit.
 
He stated that financial integration will enable companies to benefit from free trade agreements between India and the United Kingdom (UK), while inviting other countries to create partnerships with India.
 
India and the UK inked a free trade pact in July 2025. 
 
“We are sharing our experience and open-source platform for global public good. MOSIP is a modular open-source identity platform that has been developed in India,” he said, adding that more than 25 countries were adopting it as their sovereign digital identity system.
 
Modi called this collaboration digital empowerment and not aid.
 
“We are also helping other countries to share and develop technology. This is not digital aid. This is digital empowerment,” he added.
 
India’s digital stack includes Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS), Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), Bharat QR, DigiLocker, DigiYatra, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), among others.
 
Focus on artificial intelligence (AI)
Modi added that an AI Impact Summit will be held in India next year.
 
“A few years ago, the AI Safety Summit was held in the UK. Next year, the AI Impact Summit will be held in India. India and the UK have shown the world the path to global trade and a win-win partnership,” he said.
 
He added that India is building high-performance computing capacity under the India AI mission to ensure innovators and startups get affordable and easy access to technology.
 
“India's AI mission is capable of handling both data and privacy. We want to develop such platforms in AI, on which innovators can develop inclusive applications,” he said.
 
Modi said that India’s approach to AI was based on three principles: equitable access, population-scale scaling, and responsible deployment.
 
“Our digital public infrastructure experience and our learning repository can be useful for the world. The level of digital public infrastructure we are at, we want to take it forward in AI,” he said.

Topics :Narendra ModiIndustry Newsdigital spendIndian Economy

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

