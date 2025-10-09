India targets 40% rise in pulses output by 2030-31: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the government has set a target to increase India’s pulses production by 40 per cent to 35 million tonnes by the 2030–31 crop year, up from the current 25.8 million tonnes estimated for 2024–25. He called for maintaining a balance between the interests of farmers and consumers through higher procurement under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and tariffs to ensure optimum benefit for both.
Government unveils Rs 11,440-crore ‘Mission for Atma Nirbharta in Pulses’
Recently, the Union Cabinet approved a six-year central scheme aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in pulses production, with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore. The scheme, titled Mission for Atma Nirbharta in Pulses, will run from 2025–26 to 2030–31.
Chouhan was addressing the media to announce the formal launch of the programme along with other initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11.
Focus on low-productivity blocks and assured procurement
He said the government has identified 100 blocks where productivity is very low compared with the national average. In these districts, efforts will be made to ensure procurement of urad, masoor, and tur at prevailing MSP rates.
Chouhan highlighted that India is the world’s largest producer of pulses but also its biggest consumer, with substantial imports required to meet domestic demand.
The minister said the mission aims to boost production and make India self-sufficient.
“By 2030–31, we will increase pulses acreage to 31 million hectares from the current 27.5 million hectares. We have also kept the target to increase pulses output to 35 million tonnes from 24.2 million tonnes in 2023–24,” Chouhan said.
In the 2024–25 crop year (July–June), pulses production is estimated to have risen to 25.23 million tonnes. Chouhan added that productivity would be enhanced to 1,130 kg per hectare from the current average yield of 881 kg per hectare.
Nafed, NCCF to procure key pulses under mission
The mission, announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year’s Budget, will focus on increasing production of tur, urad, and masoor, with assured procurement by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) from registered farmers.
India prioritising food security amid global trade volatility
Earlier in the day, speaking at the 120th Annual General Meeting of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chouhan said India would not compromise on its national interest amid volatile global politics where trade and tariffs have become weapons.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that while India believes in being a “global brother” and is concerned about the world, national interest remains the top priority.
“Amid volatile political situations where nations are fighting with each other, where trade and tariffs are treated as weapons, where nations are ruling the world at their whims... In such a situation, India has to choose its path. We will not come under pressure from anyone. Protecting our country’s interest is our duty and it is necessary for global peace. A responsible country like India should rise,” Chouhan said.