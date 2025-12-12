Home / Industry / News / India's drone, space-tech boom to add over 200,000 jobs by 2033: Report

India's drone, space-tech boom to add over 200,000 jobs by 2033: Report

According to a report by workforce solutions provider Adecco India, the aerospace, drones, and space tech industry is rapidly evolving from a research-driven domain into a full-fledged industry

Drones, Mysterious objects in US
The country's drone and space-tech industry is expected to create over 200,000 new jobs. Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

India's aerospace, drones and space tech industry is likely to expand more than five-fold to $44 billion by 2033, and is expected to create over 2 lakh new jobs for engineers, researchers, data scientists, among others, a report said on Friday.

According to a report by workforce solutions provider Adecco India, the aerospace, drones, and space tech industry is rapidly evolving from a research-driven domain into a full-fledged industry, driven by government reforms, private-sector participation, and international collaborations.

The country's drone and space-tech industry is expected to create over 2 lakh new jobs for engineers, researchers, data scientists, and business professionals, among others, the report added.

Additionally, new-age roles such as Space Policy Analysts, Robotics Engineers, Avionics Specialists, and GNC (Guidance, Navigation and Control) experts are emerging as critical to India's space ambitions, it stated.

The insights and numbers presented in the report are derived from data collected across more than 100 Adecco clients, supplemented with market research sources.

"With strong government vision and a vibrant startup ecosystem, India is poised to become a global space hub, and this will create a wave of opportunities for talent across engineering, research, data, and business domains," Adecco India Director and Head of General Staffing Deepesh Gupta said.

Regions such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune are expected to drive maximum opportunities, with wages for niche roles in avionics, cryogenics, ATDC (Attitude Determination and Control Systems), Remote Sensing Specialists, Space Habitat Engineer commanding a 20-30 per cent premium compared to technical fields, Gupta added.

Central to this growth are reforms such as the Indian Space Policy 2023, a thriving base of 250+ space startups, and a landmark Rs 1,000 crore VC fund under IN-SPACe to fuel innovation and private-sector participation.

"Diversity will be a cornerstone of India's space workforce. Initiatives such as the WISE Fellowship, Vigyan Jyoti Programme, ISRO Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA), and the SAMRIDH Scheme are already enabling more women to enter technical fields, research, and entrepreneurship.

Upcoming milestones that are likely to accelerate talent demand across the ecosystem include the Gaganyaan mission, India's participation in the Axiom-4 ISS program, and the development of the country's own space station.

Currently, the Indian space economy is contributing about 2 per cent to the global market. The government has set an ambitious target of scaling this to USD 44 billion by 2033, including USD 11 billion in exports, positioning India to command 7-8 per cent of the global space economy, as per the report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Applications and grants: India has a gap to fill in patent progress

India, Liberia sign MoU to boost cooperation on medicine quality standards

Deccan AI launches expert network to power next phase of AI training

Premium

Harness raises $240 million to speed up AI-driven software delivery

Premium

Maharashtra move to overhaul pagdi system set to revive stalled projects

Topics :aerospaceDronesspace technology

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story