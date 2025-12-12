Harness raises $240 million to speed up AI-driven software delivery

Harness, a San Francisco-headquartered artificial intelligence software delivery platform, said it has raised a $240 million Series E financing round. It consists of a $200 million investment led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and a planned $40 million tender offer with participation from IVP, Menlo Ventures, and Unusual Ventures.

This investment values Harness at $5.5 billion and reflects the accelerating demand for a unified, AI-native platform for software delivery.

Harness will use the Series E funding to accelerate platform innovation, expand its global footprint. It would also advance its vision for a world where the process of getting code to production is automated, secure, resilient, and governed by design.

“The next frontier for AI in software engineering is applying intelligence to the delivery process -- testing, verification, deployments, governance, and everything that happens after code is written,” said Jyoti Bansal, cofounder and chief executive of Harness. “Our customers are moving faster than ever with AI, but the delivery process is where complexity and risk pile up. Harness is leading the way in bringing clarity, automation, and control to this part of the lifecycle so teams can ship software quickly, safely, and reliably at scale.” While AI is transforming how software is written, that work represents only the beginning of the engineering lifecycle. Most teams spend just 30-40 per cent of their time writing and iterating on code; the remaining 60–70 per cent goes to the “outer loop” -- testing, deployments, security, compliance, and optimisation. These workflows are deeply interconnected and remain highly manual, creating friction that slows velocity. Harness is bringing AI and automation to this outer loop, turning the most complex and time-consuming parts of software delivery into intelligent, streamlined processes.

“AI has shifted the bottleneck from writing code to delivering it, and Harness is solving that problem at enterprise scale,” said Beat Cabiallavetta, partner at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. “Their unified platform -- combining AI, context, governance, and security -- is resonating with organisations redesigning their engineering systems for the AI era. Harness is helping shape the future of modern software delivery.” Now, AI is amplifying the pressure exponentially. Code volume is accelerating — in many cases by 4x — and every line must still be tested, secured, deployed, and maintained. The surge of AI-generated code is further widening the gap between rapid development and the safe, reliable delivery of software. Organisations increasingly need intelligence and automation that can manage the entire after-code lifecycle -- and Harness provides the platform that brings these AI capabilities together.

The new investment will help accelerate the evolution of Harness AI, a unified system purpose-built for everything after code. Harness AI is designed to eliminate the downstream bottlenecks that slow down engineering velocity. By combining specialised AI agents, deep organisational context, and reliable orchestration, the platform turns software delivery workflows into an intelligent system. This system learns, adapts, and acts on behalf of engineering teams. These capabilities are already driving measurable outcomes for Harness’s over 1,000 enterprise customers. For instance United Airlines accelerated deployment times by 75 per cent and migrated 80 per cent of workloads to the cloud. Another customer National Australia Bank (NAB) reduced build times by 67 per cent and improved troubleshooting efficiency by 85 per cent.