Deccan AI launches expert network to power next phase of AI training

It has unveiled Deccan AI Experts, a specialised talent network enabling India's top professionals to contribute directly to AI model training and evaluation as data replaces compute as key bottleneck

Rukesh Reddy, Founder,Deccan AI
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
As frontier artificial intelligence (AI) labs race to build reliable AI systems, the primary bottleneck is shifting from compute GPUs to data. Deccan AI, a Bay Area-headquartered company with deep roots in India, has launched Deccan AI Experts, a specialised expert talent network for the top 1 per cent of India’s professionals, enabling them to leverage the company’s technology platform to directly contribute to AI model training and evaluation.
 
Founded by Rukesh Reddy (IIT Bombay, IIM Ahmedabad), Deccan AI partners with leading global labs and technology companies to deliver complex, high-fidelity data and evaluation projects. The company combines human expertise with AI-driven precision through its proprietary Databench platform and a Human + AI Quality Playbook that embeds peer review, gold labels and anomaly detection. This integration of precision engineering and human insight has powered projects for large technology companies and leading AI research labs worldwide.
 
In just over two years, Deccan AI said it has built one of the world’s largest and most advanced expert networks for human-in-the-loop AI development. As of December 2025, the company hosts over one million registered and vetted freelancers in its talent pool, with a bench of more than 12,000 vetted specialists ready for deployment on high-complexity AI workflows.
 
“AI will not replace people. But AI built without people will fall short. The world needs systems that learn from reasoning, not repetition — and from expertise, not approximation,” said Rukesh Reddy, founder and chief executive, Deccan AI Experts. “Our commitment is to build AI that is accurate, accountable and ready for the real world.”
 
The platform offers location flexibility, project-based earnings and adaptable schedules for professionals often excluded from traditional employment. These include returning mothers, armed forces spouses, people with disabilities and students from smaller towns.
 
By bridging skill, purpose and global opportunity, Deccan AI Experts said it is positioning freelancing as a pathway towards inclusive growth, professional mastery and financial independence.
 
As the world moves towards AI systems built on human judgement, Deccan AI said it aims to serve as a foundational platform for that transformation, where expertise contributes directly to impact and intelligence is shaped through human insight.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceAI ModelsAI systems

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

