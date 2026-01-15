'India's electronics sector moving towards strategic indispensability'

A multinational company, which is into consumer electronics and smartphones, made a presentation to the Union government recently on how India and China are positioned in the global supply chain. India’s electronics sector is moving towards ‘’strategic indispensability’’ in global supply chains, the company said, while pointing out that the world is ‘’now dependent’’ on the Chinese supply chain.

The presentation, made in December, analysed the shift in India’s global supply position over more than a decade. During 2013-16, around 78 per cent of India’s electronics imports came from overseas suppliers, mainly China. In 2017-21, the focus shifted to import substitution by expanding domestic manufacturing, the MNC pointed out. Between 2022 and 2027, India is building export-led strategic resilience by scaling production and integrating with global markets. From 2028 onwards, the company said, India’s electronics sector is expected to become export and supply-chain-led, making it “strategically indispensable". As for China, its export competitiveness has been driven by factors such as zero import duties on inputs, ready plug-and-play infrastructure, low-cost capital, and government subsidies, the company said. China built its supply chain in three stages--from the 1980s onwards, it grew through manufacturing by global brands such as Honda, Toyota, HP and Dell. From the 1990s onwards, it started building domestic companies. From the 2000s, Chinese brands such as Geely, SAIC, BYD, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Huawei scaled up globally.