Home / Industry / News / India's exports to US decline 37.5% during May-September 2025: GTRI

India's exports to the US have dipped 37.5% during May-September 2025 from $8.8 billion in May to $5.5 billion in September, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

The US imposed a total of 50 per cent tariff on a wide range of Indian products effective from August 27.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 9:52 PM IST
It said that exports of pharmaceuticals, smartphones, metals and auto have declined during the period.

Pharmaceutical product exports dipped 15.7 per cent from $ 745.6 million in May to $ 628.3 million in September. Industrial metals and auto parts facing uniform tariffs for all countries saw a modest 16.7 per cent drop, from $ 0.6 billion to $ 0.5 billion.

Aluminium exports fell 37 per cent , copper 25 per cent, auto parts 12 per cent, and iron-steel 8 per cent, GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said, adding that with similar duties on global suppliers, the dip likely reflects softer U.S. industrial activity rather than lost competitiveness.

He added that labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, chemicals, agri-foods, and machinery endured a 33 per cent decline, from $ 4.8 billion to $ 3.2 billion.

"The impact here was both deep and widespread," he said.

Exports of solar panels dropped 60.8 per cent from $ 202.6 million in May to $ 79.4 million in September.

In textiles and garments also, shipments fell 37 per cent, from $ 944 million to $ 597 million.

"Garments were down 44 per cent, home textiles 16 per cent, and yarn and fabrics 41 per cent," he said adding marine and seafood exports declined 49 per cent, from $ 223 million to $ 113 million, dealing a severe blow to one of India's most labour-intensive export sectors..

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Industry NewsIndia exportsUSUS India relations

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

