India's FMCG sector likely to see 5% volume growth in coming months

“With macro tailwinds aligning and consumer confidence rebounding, India’s FMCG sector is not just poised for recovery, it is gearing up for a decisive leap into sustained, value-driven growth,” the report added.

The December Pulse report further pointed out that this year categories have seen a slower adoption rate. “While last year 16 categories added at least 1 per cent penetration point, this year only 12 categories managed to do so,” it said.

One of the fastest-growing categories is hair crème. While in 2023, the category had a penetration of 21 per cent, in the last two years, it has added over 10 per cent penetration points. The other such category is noodles, having added 9 per cent penetration points in the last two years, and are now 77 per cent penetrated, or have reached two-thirds of the country.