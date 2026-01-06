Steelmakers rework production, strengthen compliance as CBAM kicks in

However, the executive acknowledged that CBAM compliance will raise costs, particularly for EAF-based steel. “There will definitely be an increase in production costs, particularly when steel is made through EAFs, although it is difficult to quantify the impact at this stage,” he said.

Executives at Tata Steel echoed similar pressures in an analyst call recently following the company’s results for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), highlighting that carbon costs are already becoming a material factor in European steelmaking. “There is already a carbon cost coming in, and as carbon prices rise, the economic case for electric arc furnaces becomes stronger. Typically, the cost difference between an EAF route and a blast furnace route is about $100 per tonne,” said T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of Tata Steel.