Upside in revenues and ARPUs expected in Q3FY26 for telcos: Brokerages

Carriers are expected to see sequential growth in revenues ranging between 0.4 per cent and 2.6 per cent in the quarter ended December 2025, with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel at the higher end of the spectrum and Vodafone Idea at the lower end, impacted largely by a dip in subscriber numbers. Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric of profitability, is expected to rise by 0.4 per cent to 1 per cent sequentially, according to brokerages tracking the sector.