Gen Z in India less attentive to digital ads than millennials: Report

India’s Gen Z population, estimated at 377 million and projected to have $2 trillion in spending power by 2035, shows lower interest and attention for advertising on traditional digital platforms compared to millennials, according to a report titled Attention Advantage.

Gen Z — typically referring to those born between 1996 and 2010 — pays about 34 per cent less attention to advertisements on social media platforms compared to millennials. Similarly, Gen Z pays about 10 per cent less attention to digital video advertisements, the joint report by Snapchat, WPP Media, and audience attention-measurement firm Lumen Research found. The study surveyed 3,000 Indian respondents.

"People generally are very good at paying a limited amount of attention to advertising," said Amit Chaubey, head of marketing science, Asia-Pacific, Snap Inc., in an interview with Business Standard. "This becomes even starker with Gen Z. Today, Gen Z are better at avoiding advertising than any other generation." In 2024, users in India spent an average of five hours a day on mobile screens, with nearly 70 per cent of that time devoted to social media, gaming, and video consumption, according to the FICCI–EY report released earlier this year. With India's digital reach growing rapidly, brands and advertisers face mounting pressure to capture and retain user attention in a fragmented digital space.

With Gen Z making up 70 per cent of Snapchat’s audience, Chaubey said the report indicated that immersive full-screen mobile video and augmented reality (AR) formats significantly increased attention from this cohort. The report also found that a 5 per cent increase in audience attention can lead to up to twice the gains in brand perception. Mike Follett, chief executive officer, Lumen Research, said immersive experiences tend to resonate more with Gen Z as they feel more relatable and authentic. “Our research identifies the winning formulas on platforms like Snapchat, where the immersive nature of the experience drives attention levels that are twice as high as on traditional platforms. The pinnacle of this is AR, where formats like Lenses create such a compelling, voluntary experience that they are over twice as effective at capturing meaningful attention,” Follett said.