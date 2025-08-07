Home / Industry / News / SC clearance ruling to revive 493 stalled projects in MMR, Pune: CREDAI

Supreme Court allows state bodies to retain project clearance powers, set to revive over 493 stalled projects in MMR and Pune, unlocking 70,000 housing units and easing supply

Several developers cited environmental approval delays as a key factor behind the recent dip in launches and sales. Some also missed their FY25 launch targets due to the hold-up in clearances. (Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court’s decision to retain state agencies as the competent authorities for project-level environmental assessments is expected to significantly boost real estate launches in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.
 
On August 5, the apex court disposed of the Vanashakti vs Union of India case — filed by CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body representing the real estate industry in MMR — reaffirming that the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) will remain responsible for project-level environmental clearances.
 
Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock Group, said: “This ruling can make a huge difference by expediting approvals and construction timelines. With SEIAA and SEAC regaining executive oversight, developers can now manage environmental clearances locally. This will cut bureaucratic delays by several months, potentially boosting quarterly housing completions by 15–20 per cent. This clarity can ease supply shortages and stabilise prices while boosting market confidence and the project launch pipeline.”
 
The decision provides relief to more than 493 stalled projects across MMR and Pune, impacting over 70,000 housing units — largely in the affordable and mid-income segments. CREDAI-MCHI noted that the judgment resolves regulatory ambiguity that had disrupted approvals, construction schedules, and homebuyer sentiment.
 
Sanjay Dutt, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Realty and Infrastructure, said: “This judgment reactivates not just project pipelines but also institutional conviction. It opens clear pathways to resume stalled developments and plan future projects confidently. The immediate impact on housing supply will be transformational, particularly in MMR, where demand consistently outpaces availability.”
 
Cyrus Mody, founder and chief executive officer, Viceroy Properties, added: “With over 493 projects finally able to move forward — many previously stuck at various stages of approval — we’re looking at the reintroduction of over 70,000 units into the supply pipeline. This is vital in a market facing persistent supply constraints and delayed deliveries.” 
 
Previously, an order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in August 2024 required environmental clearances for projects over 20,000 square metres or within 5 km of eco-sensitive zones to be approved by central government authorities. These had previously been handled at the state level.
 
Dhaval Ajmera, director, corporate affairs, Ajmera Group, said: “The ruling allows for the immediate resumption of construction, saving both time and cost, while avoiding further financial losses. Developers can now meet homebuyer commitments and focus on execution rather than regulatory hurdles.”
 
Several developers cited environmental approval delays as a key factor behind the recent dip in launches and sales. Some also missed their FY25 launch targets due to the hold-up in clearances.
 
According to Anarock, new launches in MMR declined 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2 CY25, while Pune saw a 25 per cent Y-o-Y drop. Sales in MMR during the same period fell 25 per cent Y-o-Y, with Pune recording a 27 per cent decline.
 
Domnic Romell, president, CREDAI-MCHI, said the ruling restores much-needed certainty to the approval process and will enable developers to resume construction activities that had been stalled for over a year. “The immediate impact will be felt most in the affordable and mid-income segments, where supply constraints have begun to affect buyer sentiment and pricing. We expect a surge in completions and new launches over the next 12 months, restoring both inventory and market confidence.”
 
Industry leaders also believe the move brings greater clarity for investors. “Financial partners who had adopted a wait-and-watch approach due to regulatory uncertainty can now commit capital more confidently, avoiding the cost escalations typically caused by delayed approvals,” Dutt added.
 
Mody concluded: “The path ahead is clearer. With improved regulatory stability, developers can move forward with planning, financing, and execution. At Viceroy Properties, we’re now realigning timelines, pushing ahead on approvals, and prioritising delivery across upcoming projects.”
 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

