Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / India's iron ore output rises 7.4% to 116 million tonnes in April-August

India's iron ore output rises 7.4% to 116 million tonnes in April-August

In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production rose to 17.49 lakh tonnes (LT) during April-August from 17.26 LT in the year-ago period

iron ore
Iron Ore | Image: Shutter Stock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 7:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The production of iron ore and manganese ore witnessed a growth during the April-August period of the ongoing fiscal.

The output of iron ore rose by 7.4 per cent to 116 million tonnes (MT) during the said period compared to 108 MT registered in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, according to a provisional data released by the mines ministry.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The production of manganese ore jumped by 15.4 per cent to 1.5 MT during the April-August period as compared to 1.3 MT in the previous financial year, the ministry said in a statement.

Iron ore accounts for about 70 per cent of the total mineral production in terms of value.

In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production rose to 17.49 lakh tonnes (LT) during April-August from 17.26 LT in the year-ago period.

"During the same comparative period, refined copper production has grown by 5.8 per cent from 1.91 LT to 2.02 LT," the ministry said.

More From This Section

Tamil Nadu plans supply park in Ranipet to meet Tata-JLR needs: TRB Rajaa

India seeks 6K MW of peak renewable power supply with storage

OMCs set to invest over Rs 2 trillion to meet India's growing oil demands

Premium

A real estate hotspot: Everybody wants a 'piece' on Dwarka Expressway

Govt to launch another PLI scheme for speciality steel, says steel secy

India is the second largest aluminium producer, among top 10 producer of refined copper and fourth largest iron ore producer in the world.

Continued growth in production of iron ore in the current financial year reflects the robust demand conditions in the user industries, mainly steel.

Coupled with growth in aluminium and copper, these growth trends point towards continued strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery, the statement said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NMDC's best results as iron ore output up 10% in FY24; sales rise 16%: CMD

NMDC's iron ore output falls 37% to 2.34 mn tonnes in May, sales down 22%

Premium

Iron ore price recovery, steady demand positive for state owned NMDC

Most employees feel companies can do more to address mental health: Report

Ruia family backed Pluckk buys Upnourish to enter nutrition market

Topics :iron ore outputIron Oreiron ore mines

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story