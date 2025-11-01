Home / Industry / News / Demand for work under MGNREGA falls 35% in October, shows data

Demand for work under MGNREGA falls 35% in October, shows data

The incessant rains in rural parts of the country that continued in October as well made several work sites inaccessible for labourers and could have contributed to halting the field work

mgnrega, rural employment, india economy, job demand, government scheme, labour budget, rural development
premium
Representative Image
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 1:03 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Demand for work under the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme continued to drop for the fourth successive month with 35.3 per cent less households demanding work in October as compared to the same month last year.  Some experts attributed the drop in demand to an improvement in economic activity in rural areas. While civil society was of the view that the drop could be due to a squeeze in funding after Centre directed states to cap MGNREGA labour budget spending to 60 per cent in the first six months.  The incessant rains in rural parts of the country that continued in October as well made several work sites inaccessible for labourers and could have contributed to halting the field work.  
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fast-track high-value tax disputes, revamp TDS rules: CII to govt

Premium

Live events segment increasingly gains prominence for ticketing platforms

Indian refiners set the stage for lower Russia crude oil purchase

Aratt developers launch ₹3,500 cr mixed-use development in Bengaluru

Premium

USFDA's new biosimilar norms to woo more players, fast-track mkt entry

Topics :MGNREGA fundsMGNREGA wagesMGNREGA

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 1:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story